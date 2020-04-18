Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty

NEW YORK — Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 decide on in the WNBA draft, as envisioned.

When she'll play for the New York Liberty is unclear.

















































With sporting activities on maintain simply because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was a draft Friday night time like no other with players in their possess houses as a substitute of a central locale, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert introduced selections from her residence in New Jersey, keeping up the jersey of the player remaining picked out.

‘Of study course it was diverse than what I experienced predicted, and just excited to be in a position to be right here with my family and the persons closest to me and be able to expend this time,’ Ionescu stated from her residence in California. ‘Making the most out of what’s going on in present day modern society. Just truly delighted to be equipped to spend this moment with them and fired up to have absent as a result of this system.’

Ionescu set the NCAA file for triple-doubles and was the initially college participant to have above 2,000 factors, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her occupation. Ionescu was 1 of 3 initial round picks for New York, which also had Nos. 9 and 12.

'I've been working for this for my full basketball vocation and tremendous excited to see that arrive to fruition,' Ionescu reported. 'I'm incredibly humbled and fired up for the possibility.'

















































Ducks teammate Satou Sabally, just one of three juniors to forego their previous year of higher education eligibility and enter the draft, went 2nd to Dallas. It is really the 3rd time in the history of the draft that the leading two picks were being teammates in college.

‘To go 1-2 with Satou is a really neat feeling and demonstrates all the tricky perform we went by means of this calendar year paid off,’ Ionescu mentioned. ‘Really happy of her and what we ended up equipped to do as teammates and enthusiastic to see her upcoming in the pros.’

Lauren Cox went 3rd to Indiana and Chennedy Carter was the fourth select by Atlanta. Dallas took Bella Alarie with the fifth choose. The Princeton star was only the second Ivy League player to be drafted that high. Harvard star Allison Feaster was also selected fifth in the 1998 draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

South Carolina gamers Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris went sixth and seventh to Minnesota and Dallas. The Gamecocks finished No. 1 in the AP poll this time.

















































Chicago selected Ruthy Hebard with the eighth choose – marking the fifth consecutive period and ninth in general that three college or university teammates ended up taken in the opening spherical.

‘Really exhibits what kind of natural environment we experienced at Oregon,’ Sabally mentioned.

New York took UConn’s Megan Walker with the ninth select. Phoenix picked Jocelyn Willoughby of Virginia 10th. Seattle took former South Florida star Kitija Laksa with the 11th choose and New York closed out the 1st spherical drafting Jazmine Jones from Louisville.

New York, which was the initially group at any time to have five of the 1st 15 picks in the draft, selected Jones’ Louisville teammate Kylee Shook at 13 and Duke’s Leaonna Odom at 15.

The Liberty also manufactured two trades just after the draft, acquiring Willoughby for Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. New York also traded Erica Ogwumike, who they drafted in the 3rd round, to Minnesota for Stephanie Talbot.

The WNBA tried out to develop a draft like expertise for the players, sending them a treatment offer with hats of all 12 teams, a WNBA sweatshirt, confetti and a number of other objects.

Cox’s sister doused her with confetti right after her title was introduced.

‘It was definitely fun and we created the most of it,’ Cox reported.

Coaches and common supervisors ended up distribute through the nation and world, so they established up digital war rooms in its place of collecting in their personal crew services.

Although the draft was held Friday, its nonetheless unclear when the league will essentially start its year. Engelbert bolstered on a meeting simply call previously in the day that there was no timetable to when the year will start out. She stated there were being a assortment of situations in participate in, but the most important aspect was the health and fitness of absolutely everyone.

Instruction camp was meant to commence subsequent weekend with the frequent season opener initially scheduled for May possibly 15.

The league held its typical meeting contact with the teams prior to the ESPN broadcast commenced to get rid of any chance of a select not being in on time. The virtual draft went off without any difficulties.

Engelbert introduced the WNBA, alongside with presenting draft associate State Farm and the players’ union, will donate $20,000 for each and every of the 12 initially-round picks to Immediate Aid to enable get protective gear and medicine to wellbeing-care personnel as promptly as attainable.

The league also honored Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester ahead of the start of the draft. Engelbert introduced their names as jerseys ended up demonstrated on the monitor with each and every of the three players on them. The teenagers were among the nine people who died in the helicopter incident on Jan. 26, such as Kobe Bryant.

‘I believe it was a really attractive detail that the WNBA did to be in a position to draft those people a few ladies,’ Ionescu reported. ‘They deserved it. I know they are wanting down and smiling and definitely thrilled.’

The league also announced that it would have a Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award. It will figure out an person or team who has built major contributions to the visibility, notion and advancement of women’s and girls’ basketball at all ranges.

‘Kobe was an extraordinary champion of women’s basketball and Gianna shared his enthusiasm and commitment to our recreation,’ Engelbert claimed. ‘The Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award will honor their legacy and mirror Kobe’s dedication to mentoring the following era of players, endorsing the match and supplying again to the neighborhood.’

