IOS 14 Home screen can offer widgets, wallpaper customization

For the first time, iOS 14 may offer home screen widgets and wallpaper customization for 9to5Mac and Twitter user DongleBookPro.

Apple is said to be working on implementing widgets that can be moved freely, such as icons on the home screen of the iPhone and iPad, for the very first time. The service is said to be codenamed “avocado” and no further details are available. It was also mentioned that Apple is still working on the introduction of the service and may be scrapped.

In addition to the widget outside the home screen, the DongleBookPro Twitter user allegedly shared leaked screenshots of ‌iOS 14‌’s new wallpaper settings and customization options. The leaked screenshots show a new “Collections” menu that users can upload with their own photos. The new “iOS 13” column indicates that Apple will not remove wallpapers that were first introduced in OSiOS 13‌. Apple also seems to be grouping similar wallpapers in a more pleasant layout, as users can now scroll from left to right instead of top-down.

The screenshot also mentions new “Home Screen Appearance” options that allow users to change the appearance of their current wallpaper. It seems that users can now choose between dark, blurry, blurred and normal versions of the wallpaper.

Apple is expected to announce “iOS 14” at WWDC 2020 in June, which will be held online.