IOS devices accounted for 44% of all smartphone activations in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020

IOS devices accounted for 44 percent of all smartphone activations in the first quarter of 2020. This is the most activation Apple has seen in a single quarter since 2016.

According to data from Consumer Research Intelligence partners, Google’s Android operating system is responsible for 56% of all activations, as there are more Android smartphones in the wild.

The market share of iOS and Android has remained largely stable in recent years, with only small fluctuations due to operating system loyalty.

In the quarter ending in March, 89% of Android users stayed on Android, while 91% of iOS users stayed on iOS when they activated their new mobile phone. The loyalty levels of iOS and Android have also fluctuated slightly over the past three years as people tend to stick to the operating systems they also know.

“Operating system loyalty is stable at a very high level,” added Mike Levin, CIRP partner and founder. “In the last four years, about 90% of new mobile phone activations have remained with the customer’s previous operating system. Despite Apple’s efforts to attract Android users to iOS and similar efforts by Android device manufacturers, the iPhone to attract customers, the use of the operating system is one of the most appropriate consumer relatives. “

CIRP data were based on a survey of 500 U.S. subjects from April 1 to April 9, which activated a new or used smartphone between January and March 2020. Given the small sample, there is certainly some margin of error for these numbers, but the data provide a reliable picture of activations and time loyalty as it uses the same survey on a quarterly basis.

. [TagsToTranslate] CIRP