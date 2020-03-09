Iowa announces the first three cases of coronavirus

Iowa announced its first three cases of coronavirus Sunday evening, as the deadly outbreak continues to spread throughout the United States.

The patients, two elderly and one middle-aged adult, recently took a cruise ship to Egypt, said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) and state health officials. The three recover at their home.

“Iowa has been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive test in Iowa with strategic planning and security measures. Although these are the first cases, this may not be the last and that is why Iowans should continue. practicing safe habits such as washing hands and staying home from work when he is ill, “Reynolds said in a statement Sunday evening.

“My team is dedicated to the President’s Coronavirus Working Group, led by Vice President Mike Pence, and to the governors of the nation to work collaboratively to limit the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

On Sunday, the State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised Americans not to cruise in the midst of the outbreak.

“WE, citizens, in particular travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel on a cruise ship,” the State Department said. “While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be used as an option for United States citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities.” .

The Grand Princess, who has confirmed 21 crown cases, will dock in Oakland, California, on Monday after spending days on the northern California coast.

Johns Hopkins University data shows more than 500 US cases and 22 deaths have been confirmed.

There are at least 100,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths related to the disease in Wuhan, China.