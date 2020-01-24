Iowa Bald Eagle population swells to the delight of the locals

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports that bald eagles have been sighted more than twice as often in some counties than earlier this month.

“It’s quite a spectacle,” said Steve Woodruff, an Iowa DNR biologist. “When I was younger you were lucky to see one.”

DNR teams in Johnson County earlier this month reported 697 bald eagles along the Iowa River. This number is usually 300.

“Now the eagle population is pretty healthy,” said Woodruff.

According to Woodruff, this is a combination of improved water quality in the region, a milder winter that previously prevented ice from most rivers, and the ban on the DDT pesticide that decimated the eagle population before 1972.

People across the county have noticed their upswing this winter.

“The landscape itself is beautiful, but we always get a visit in winter,” said Ben Magel of Iowa City. “There are some breeding pairs that hang around here all year round.”

However, the DNR says that humans should not get closer to an eagle than 300 feet; because they waste valuable energy when they are disturbed. This energy is essential for survival, especially when the breeding season begins.

“We are doing our best to give them their place. They were certainly they before we were,” said Magel.

The “acquisition, possession, sale, purchase, exchange, offer to sell, buy or trade, transport, export or import” of a living or dead bald or golden eagle can cost up to US $ 100,000 -Dollars will be punished first offense. This corresponds to the US fish and wildlife service under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

You can see KWWL Decorah Eagles live cam Here.