Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg, Sanders tied almost as good results

% MINIFYHTML4180605339bd4a8d379343f4a6c2433911%

% MINIFYHTML4180605339bd4a8d379343f4a6c2433912%

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are almost tied to the Democratic committees of the US state of Iowa, with almost all results counted in a competition marred by technical problems and delays in the reports.

The race remained too early to meet early on Thursday, with 97 percent of the newsrooms. Party officials rushed to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans met in caucus-wide locations to choose which Democrat President Donald Trump will face in November.

Plus:

% MINIFYHTML4180605339bd4a8d379343f4a6c2433913 %% MINIFYHTML4180605339bd4a8d379343f4a6c2433914%

A new set of results published just after midnight reduced the margin between Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sanders, the progressive senator from Vermont. Buttigieg has counted an advantage of three state representatives from 2,098.

% MINIFYHTML4180605339bd4a8d379343f4a6c2433915%

% MINIFYHTML4180605339bd4a8d379343f4a6c2433916%

The stagnant game gives Buttigieg and Sanders a boost of momentum as they try to get away from the busy field. The almost complete results show Senator Elizabeth Warren, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar behind.

Delays and more delays

But the results in Iowa were clouded by the dazzling collapse of the caucus reporting process in a state that traditionally begins with presidential elections. Iowa officials initially attributed a delay in reporting results to technical issues with an application that presidents had to use to record votes, and then delays when those volunteers tried to call the party to present their totals. .

Even when the total number of results increased on Wednesday, the obstacles remained. A few counting sheets were sent by post to the party’s head office in Des Moines, which contributed to the delay.

A large part of the political world has already focused its attention on the next New Hampshire, where the first primary elections will be held in the nomination battle of the 2020 Democrats on Tuesday. Both Buttigieg and Sanders are also the main contenders there.

A district worker counts the voices of the Iowa Democratic caucus by hand, because the results of the caucus are counted manually after a Democratic presidential caucus in the West Des Moines Christian Church in West Des Moines, Iowa (Jim Bourg / Reuters)

The two men are separated by 40 years old and conflicting ideologies.

Sanders, a self-proclaimed 78-year-old democratic socialist, has been a progressive force for decades. Buttigieg, a former 38-year-old municipal officer, represents the most moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to win primary presidential deputies.

Their power in Iowa placed them in the sight of their rivals when the race moved to New Hampshire. Biden, who did not live up to expectations in Iowa, regarded Buttigieg and Sanders as risky options for democrats, given the relative inexperience of the former mayor and the senator’s descriptions of himself as a socialist.

Sanders makes his second point for the White House. He surprised many Democrats in 2016 with his strong challenge for Hillary Clinton, but took part in the 2020 competition as a favorite. He has taken the lead in fundraising, despite avoiding donors with a high dollar.

The constituency captain, Carl Voss, of Des Moines, shows the application of the Iowa Democratic Party caucus reports on his phone outside the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters in Des Moines (Nati Harnik / AP Photo)

Sanders and his supporters posed problems with the primary process after the 2016 elections, forcing the National Democratic Committee to make changes that affected Iowa’s reporting requirements.

As a result, Iowa has released three sets of caucus data: counting voter preferences at the start of the caucus; their preferences after supporters of candidates who reached less than 15 percent made a second choice; and the results of equivalent state representatives.

The final results of the reconciliation are used to determine the equivalents of state representatives, which is the measurement value that the AP news agency has long used to call the caucus winner. Democrats choose their candidate based on the total number of delegates.

With 97 percent of the informational locations, Sanders leads the first alignment results and has a smaller advantage in the final alignment.