Iowa Caucus: Democratic Presidential Candidates Shake Up Voters

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa – On the eve of Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential candidates rushed across the state on Sunday to try to fire voters and make one last call to those struggling to make a final decision on their choice in the overcrowded area.

Campaigns and voters have recognized a palpable sense of unpredictability and anxiety as Democrats begin selecting the candidate to send for a November confrontation with President Donald Trump.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told hundreds of supporters and volunteers in a parking lot behind his field office in Cedar Rapids, where the event was moved after too many people showed up to return to the inside, that the high turnout in Iowa means he wins and that the low turnout will result in the opposite.

“We are a campaign of energy and excitement,” said Sanders. “We think we are able to win tomorrow night” and that “paves the way for victory” over President Donald Trump.

Pete Buttigieg, 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke about his newcomer status while in Coralville, where a Republican asked why he should support Buttigieg over the former vice president Joe Biden.

“I don’t want to overstate this, but every time my party has won the White House in the past 50 years, we have done it with someone who is new to national politics,” said Buttigieg. , “someone who opens the door to a new political generation and someone who is new to Washington or has not been there for a very long time.”

The Democratic race is unusually large and rushes into Monday’s caucus. Four candidates were locked in a fight for victory in Iowa; others were able to achieve surprisingly solid finishes.

“This will go until the last second,” said Symone Sanders, Biden’s campaign advisor.

Polls show Biden in a close race in Iowa with Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Buttigieg. Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang are also competing aggressively in the state.

Democrats’ deep contempt for Trump has made many party supporters aware of the decision that awaits them. A series of outside forces has also heightened the feeling of unpredictability in Iowa, including the Trump Senate recall trial that blocked Warren, Sanders and Klobuchar in Washington for much of the past week.

Many campaigns were looking for a final weekend poll to provide clarity. But late Saturday evening, CNN and The Des Moines Register chose not to publish the survey because they feared the results would be compromised.

Carol Hunter, the newspaper’s editor, said a survey respondent said earlier today that a candidate’s name had been left out when asked to nominate a preferred candidate. Hunter wrote in an article on the newspaper’s website that even if the problem seemed to be isolated to an investigator, news outlets were not certain.

A CNN person told the Associated Press that this name was Buttigieg’s, but it could have been any candidate because the names are automatically randomized after each call.

The new caucus rules also let campaigns work excessively to set expectations before the contest. For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will publish three sets of results: who will voters line up with at the start of the night; who they choose after voters supporting non-viable candidates can make a second choice; and the number of state delegate equivalents each candidate obtains.

The new rules were mandated by the National Democratic Committee as part of a package of changes sought by Sanders following his loss to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primaries. The changes were designed to make the caucus system more transparent and to ensure that even the lowest performing candidates get credits for all the votes they receive. But party officials in Iowa and the DNC have privately voiced concerns in recent weeks that not only Sanders but several campaigns would turn the results in their favor, potentially creating chaos at night in caucus.

The PA will declare a winner in Iowa based on the number of state delegates each candidate wins. The PA will also report on the three results.

Biden’s campaign appeared to try to lower Iowa’s expectations on Sunday, warning against over-reading Monday’s results. Biden hopes to maintain enough enthusiasm and money from Iowa to travel to more diverse states where he hopes to gain strong support from black voters. His campaign is particularly focused on South Carolina, the fourth state on the primary calendar.

“We see Iowa as the beginning, not the end,” said Symone Sanders during a Bloomberg News breakfast. “It would be a big mistake on the part of journalists, voters or anyone to see what will happen on Monday – we think it will be close, but to see what will happen – like the end and not to give credit and space for New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. “

On Sunday, Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar all deployed to the state, trying to catch up after missing most of the past two weeks of the campaign due to the Senate recall trial.

In a conference room at Cedar Rapids, Klobuchar appealed to caucusgoers and asked them to think about the voters who will not caucus – moderate Republicans, voters who moved from Barack Obama to Trump, and voters who stayed at home in 2016 .

“They are watching all of this right now. Especially in this state, you understand how critical they are in the general election,” said Klobuchar. “We have people who want to come with us. And we need a candidate who will take them with us instead of excluding them.”

Klobuchar shared his joke about the slow victory over the former mayor of Cedar Rapids, Kay Halloran, who once told Klobuchar that she was “78 percent with you”.

“We don’t have time for this!” Said Klobuchar. “She arrived 100% and so did you.”

But many voters, too, are still making last-minute moves. According to a poll from Monmouth University in Iowa in late January, 45% of all likely Democratic caucus candidates nominated a first choice, but said they were open to the possibility of supporting another candidate, and 5% did not indicate a first choice.

Talking to Democrats in Iowa can be overwhelming. Many can quickly review what they like – and what worries them – about rapid-fire candidates, speaking to themselves in and out of their choices in minutes.

“There are so many candidates,” said John Kauffman, a 38-year-old man who works in marketing at Marion.

