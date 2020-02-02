Iowa caucus is really important. Why? “Because it’s the first one”

In the small community of Boone, Iowa, about 100 people have crammed into La Carreta – the only Mexican restaurant in town – to see the hopeful Andrew Yang of the Democratic Party fight for his political life.

He says he was told that the only way change could come to Washington would be if someone could cause a political wave in other parts of the country and crash it on the minds of the legislator.

“The wave is you. The wave is this Monday,” he said in reference to the caucus. “I stand before you today, fourth in the polls and stand up as the Democratic candidate.”

However, his rise may not be sufficient. Although Yang is certainly not expected here, the way he ends on Monday night may only determine whether his campaign can survive.

If Iowa is the state where political momentum is built and candidates are crowned, it can also be the place where they end up without mercy.

In 2004, Richard Gephardt, a national figure and former minority leader, dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination the day after the poor finish in the Iowa caucus.

“Caucus evening is going to be” OK, it’s the reality that we’re not going to win. And so we still want to keep fighting or not, “said David Peterson, professor of political science at Iowa State University.

“Iowa is not the first because it is important”

Every four years this small state becomes a point of attention for international media attention. It is the first state in the US election process to appoint a party leader as president.

It may seem like a lot of hassle for a state that contributes just over 40 delegates of around 4,000 to selecting the presidential candidate for a party.

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks on Saturday during a campaign stop at the National Cattle Congress Pavilion in Waterloo, Iowa. (Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press)

But Dennis Goldford, political science professor at Drake University in Iowa, said the reason is simple: “Iowa is not the first because it is important. It is important because it is the first.”

“In every serial nomination process, each state first sets the parameters for what the field looks like,” said Goldford, co-author of The Iowa Precinct Caucuses: The Making of a Media Event.

It’s the first time voters really have control over who they want to be, Peterson said.

The Iowa caucus has also become a fairly reliable indicator of determining who will be the party’s nominee. Since 1976, almost every Democratic candidate who took over Iowa was indeed opposed to the Republican candidate for president. The two exceptions were Michael Dukakis, who lost to Gephardt in 1988, and Bill Clinton, who lost to the popular Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin in 1992.

But it was also here where an Illinois senator named Barack Obama received a huge boost after claiming the victory over Hillary Clinton, who finished third in the state.

“Less faction”

For Republicans, Iowa’s powers to predict the eventual party candidate were more like a jumble.

It was certainly not an indicator in 2016, when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz defeated Donald Trump. Neither did it predict the final presidential candidate in 2012 when former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum defeated Mitt Romney – though hardly – or the GOP presidential candidate in 2008, then former Gov. Mike Huckabee defeated the ultimate candidate John McCain.

Peterson said this is due to the more factual nature of the Republican Party in Iowa, which essentially comprises three groups: evangelical Christians – who had supported Santorum and Huckabaee – the business class, and a smaller libertarian wing.

“For Iowa Republicans, it seems to be a bit more of which group is simultaneously rising in Iowa politics. And that may not be the rising group in the party as a whole,” Peterson said.

“The Iowa Democrats are, I think, less factual, it is a little less predictable who the main players are … so they tend to the candidate who is doing well nationally.”

How Iowa got its status

It was in 1972 when Iowa began to gain its status. After 1968, both parties decided to open up the system and give voters more say in choosing delegates to the national convention.

But in Iowa, because of the complex caucus system, getting delegates to the national convention meant going through the process that included a state, district, and district convention along with the district caucuses.

Because of all the phases and time involved in that process, Iowa had to go first.

As the former reporter of Des Moines Register David Yepsen recalled in a recent podcast, it was George McGovern and his campaign leader Gary Hart who in 1972 decided to come to Iowa in search of the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party. McGovern, not the front runner or the location choice, campaigned for three days and became third.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ilhan Omar, far left, take a group photo with supporters during a campaign event at The Black Box Theater on Saturday in Indianola, Iowa. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / The Associated Press)

He ultimately secured the party’s appointment, which helped to legitimize the interest of the state in the process.

Four years later, Jimmy Carter, a relatively unknown southern governor, put a lot of resources into the state and became second and eventually won the party’s nomination.

“So historically, that’s kind of where it started after Carter’s final nomination. That became the playbook,” Peterson said.

However, there have been questions about how important Iowa continues to be, especially in these elections. It is not a state of “winning everything”, which means that the participants are rewarded proportionally. This means that with so many candidates in the field, nobody can really get to the top.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who entered the race late, ignores Iowa to focus on larger states. In September, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign reportedly reported that Iowa was not considered a must-win state and instead focused on Nevada, South Carolina, and the Super Tuesday states.

“Why should Iowa go first?”

In recent years, some have also questioned Iowa’s first place in the nomination process. Critics complain that Iowa, with a population of about 90 percent white, does not reflect the wider party, which is highly dependent on various groups.

“I can imagine a scenario in which a state with a larger African-American and Latino community, candidates from those groups such as Julian Castro or Kamala Harris or Cory Booker, may be more viable and maybe still in the race. And that is a of the worries, “Peterson said.

Goldford’s answer to that: Obama’s victory in Iowa.

“Only when African-American voters across the country saw that he could actually win white votes did they begin to think that he might have a real chance.”

In this 2008 stock photo, then American President Barack Obama, waves to supporters during a caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa, after winning the Iowa Democratic presidential caucus. Around him is wife Michelle, on the right, and daughters Malia and Sasha, in the lower center. (M. Spencer Green / The Associated Press)

Meanwhile, at a recent event in Fort Madison, Iowa, Biden told the crowd that he was defending Iowa against those who believe it might be time for it to lose its first place position.

“They say,” Wait a minute, why can Iowa go first? “And I will tell you what I am telling them. Because you take it very, very seriously,” he said. “You are going to bring in the field who might be appointed president.”

As a relatively nation-wide state where advertising is not outrageously expensive, Iowa offers a political playing field where almost everyone can, in theory, build a successful campaign, Peterson said.

And when it comes to the importance of Iowa, Goldford said there is a symbiotic relationship between candidates and journalists.

“As long as candidates find the caucuses important, reporters will do that; and as long as reporters find the caucuses important, candidates will do that.”