Iowa caucuses: Race narrows, but the key word is still “indecision”

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa – The sound of deposition is more than 800 miles away.

But for many voters in Iowa, the key word is indecision.

Just days before Iowans meet for the first-in-the presidential nomination competition, several polls have shown that it will be a tight race.

Five Democratic candidates may get double digits on their way to Monday’s caucuses.

And in Iowa, many last-minute meet-and-greets as candidates come up close and personal with likely caucus visitors in diners, beauty shops and VFW halls.

The President’s hope has been streamed through the many stores in downtown Pleasant, including a coffee shop from supporters of President Donald Trump. Former vice president Joe Biden went to town on Friday.

Former vice president Joe Biden talks to reporters during a campaign stop at Mount Pleasant Lodge in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on Friday. Andrew Harnik / AP

May Swarm, 68, who works in an antique shop in the city, meets candidates every election cycle. This time she talks to Andrew Yang and his wife – whom she called “very nice” – Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke, “the tall guy who is no longer on the counter.”

“It’s handy to just be in the same room as they are,” Swarm said of the visits. “It’s not so much about the questions. They only answer three or four questions, but it’s only if you can be with them in a room and see how they relate to people, you can see if they are real.”

Central Park Coffee Company in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The owners support President Donald Trump, but it is a fertile place for democratic presidential candidates. Tina Sfondeles / Chicago Sun Times

Hoping to make that connection as the Iowa race enters the home trajectory, candidates exhaustively zigzag the state. Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet are noticeably missing and spent their time in Washington, D.C. for hearings with accusations. However, their surrogates and volunteers are in full swing. And the public schedules of the senators show that they will try to make up for lost time this weekend.

With a population of around 8,497, Mount Pleasant is about the size of Willowbrook, a suburb in the southwest.

The southeastern city of Iowa is located in Henry County. Trump wore the county in 2016 and won 60.8% top 30.5% from Hillary Clinton.

This time the Democrats hope it will be fertile ground.

Many of the candidates hope to win back handcuffs that President Barack Obama supported twice, but then switched to Trump. Warren on Friday released three new ads to appear in Iowa, including one from an Iowan who was looking for Trump and now knocking on doors for Warren.

Lyle Triska, 64, in nearby New London, is a great prospect for Democrats. He voted for Trump four years ago. This year he says that it remains a “small possibility, but always so small”.

“I thought a businessman would run the country like a businessman, but then after I voted for him, I realized how many times he was bankrupt? How many people he ruined when he went bankrupt were not paid for what they did. And I thought, “Oh, maybe I did something wrong here,” Triska said.

New London, Iowa, resident Lyle Triska, 64, tends towards Tom Steyer, but he could vote for Trump again. Tina Sfondeles / Chicago Sun Times

Triska will attend a caucus, and he said he tends to support Tom Steyer. But he plays a waiting game.

“I will be more decided as the field gets smaller,” Triska said.

In Mount Pleasant, Swarm also remains undecided. But she is planning to become a caucus.

“I think Medicare is the right way, but I don’t know if I would vote on that,” she said.

Her priority, she said, is “that we get someone we can trust and respect.”

Swarm, a democrat, said that this election is strikingly different.

“I always thought it didn’t matter who was there [the presidency],” Swarm said. “I thought that until this last time.”

If you get the feeling that Iowans take this very seriously, you are right.

The voters in Iowa are notoriously careful – and many remain undecided, said David Yepsen, who has served politically for the Des Moines Register for decades.

“This race is undecided more than ever before,” said Yepsen.

He contributed to Iowans who knew the importance of being the first-in-the-nation caucuses and want to choose wisely.

“There is so much anger and antipathy toward Trump that they want to beat him, and they might pull their hearts in one direction, but they are practical,” Yepsen said. “I’ve never seen electability play such a big [role] role in a caucus, or even a primary. It’s called by people.”

Many voters have a preference, “but they have learned to stay apart because unforeseen events will play a role in their determination,” said Yepsen, who also stinted as director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. “They will also be willing to listen to their neighbor and be subjected to some persuasion.”

Steve Buhman, University Communi

“One of the biggest influences in politics is your friends, neighbors, spouse, the people you trust,” Yepsen said.

Yepsen said that the Klobuchar impeachment hearings have hurt more than any other candidate.

“The feeling on the ground is that she is rising. She is moving in the midline and she is not so well known. She has not had much paid media,” Yepsen said. “So she needs to be here to really take advantage of that energy, go to events, get a big crowd, and get some buzz going.”

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks with locals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in March. Photo file. Charlie Neibergall / AP

Lee County is another hand farmer who voted for Trump.

In Keokuk, one of the southernmost cities in Iowa, Brandon Henson said he didn’t care much about the candidate parade.

Henson, 36, enjoying a hot drink and working on his laptop at The Lost Canvas.

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a town hall meeting at the Lake Cooper Foundation in Keokuk, Iowa, on January 21, 2020. Photo file.Gene J. Puskar / AP

“I’m not really interested in politics. It was just seeing people here, that’s where I got most of my political attention,” Henson said. “It was good for me to see them when they come through.”

But the convincing speeches have not been enough to influence Henson.

“I don’t like elections. It’s just me,” Henson said. “I voted for Obama, but I don’t know I will vote [again], honestly.”