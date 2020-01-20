Iowa City companies call students saviors when they return this week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – With the start of the spring semester 2020 at the University of Iowa, many local businesses have indicated that students are giving their registries the much needed boost.

“Everything drops by over 50%,” said Yochai Harel, manager at the Cortado Cafe, about the winter break between the semesters.

Harel said that before he got to work on Monday, he noticed another energy in the city center.

“I feel like they bring more energy. More people, more life,” said Harel.

Hundreds of students brave the teenagers’ temperatures on Monday afternoons to replenish their dorms and apartments and familiarize themselves with the city.

“It’s not that bad at the moment. I think it will be a different story in a month,” said the second Max Cassidy.

Iowa City dragged cars downtown to clear the snow early Sunday morning. Most street parking was available on Monday afternoon, but many students chose to walk around.

“You (winter drivers) get really scared,” said Parker Murphy, a sophomore student in Iowa. “Traffic is pretty bad, I would say.”