Iowa City secures a place for Rosa Parks this month of black history

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – In honor of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, Iowa City reserved a seat on all city buses as part of Black History Month in February.

“It definitely means a lot; everything she stood for and you commemorate her,” said Denali Smith, who took the bus on Thursday afternoon.

This is the first year the city has reserved a seat, but it has been inspired by cities like Dallas, Milwaukee and Lexington, Kentucky that have done so in the past.

“It’s an opportunity to understand that Black History is American history,” said Stefanie Bowers, director of Iowa Equity.

Bowers, also a member of the city’s Human Rights Commission, spoke to Iowa University students at the City Hall on Thursday about Iowa’s history of civil rights.

She told them about things like the first Supreme Court decision in 1939 that freed a slave from the state.

“I don’t think it was advertised in schools about Iowa’s legacy,” said Bowers.

Bowers also informed the students that Iowa City still has approximately 45 civil rights complaints each year. Reminding some of them of Black History Month also affects the work to be done.

“We still have a lot to do and there are still differences between races at the University of Iowa,” said Isaac Fortunato, senior of I.

The U of I hosts Black History events throughout the month. Learn more Here.