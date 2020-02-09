Iowa Democratic Caucus – what happened, according to the Steele report

The KWWL political scientist, Dr. Chris Larimer comes by to talk about the aftermath of the Iowa caucus chaos. Here is a link to the interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q06ZfHywrNw

President Trump weighed in on Friday

the Iowa Caucuses, both in the White House and in a tweet.

While he didn’t use the word “caucus”

In his Friday tweet, the president seemed to express his support

Iowa, Twitter, “Iowa and New Hampshire will not be out of the

Primary schedule as long as I’m president. “He added:” Great

Tradition!”

But in the White House, the president

criticized Democrats for caucus chaos and coding errors.

The president said

Reporter: “I think they fried their voices on the computer. Think about it

All the money that the Democrats have spent and the votes are fried.

You have no idea who won. “

Leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, Troy

Price says there will be an independent review of the caucus

Error. Price added: “As I said, the

Challenges in reporting data and delays in publishing results

were categorically unacceptable. Iowa Democrats are asking more of us

and frankly, we’re asking ourselves to do something better. “

price

says the Iowa Democratic Party will experience an independent one

Looking back at Caucus Night.

He

says the report will be delivered to the Democratic State Central

Committee.

The

The Iowa Democratic Party will also offer campaigns

Evidence of inconsistencies between the reported data and the

Correction results.

in the

In addition, the deadline for a re-review campaign was over

extended until Monday noon.

National

Democratic Party leader Tom Perez has a full demand

recanvass. Perez said again: “That was unacceptable. That’s why

We still have local people, we have completed the count

last night and we’re not just going to continue working in Iowa, but

to learn the lessons from Iowa, “

Senator Bernie Sanders who came in

A tenth of a percentage point of Iowa’s profit, he said

I think a Recanvass is necessary right now. Sanders praised the work of

the hundreds of unpaid volunteers who are involved in the Iowa Caucus, but,

was disappointed with the mistakes.

“The people are there

Really great people who take responsibility for the first caucus

in the country very very serious. And it’s really sad that

The Iowa Democratic Party, if I may say so, screwed up the count

work so badly. “

This week across the country

was a harsh criticism of Iowa’s first president of the nation

Caucuses district. The long delay in reporting the results caused the

Campaigns, their followers and national news organizations, and gave

Opponents of the Iowa Caucuses exchange fresh ammunition to end Iowa’s rule

first in the nation.

Friday,

The Iowa Democratic Party tried to slow down some of the protests

calls for Iowa to be prevented from ever being the first to enter the presidency

Nomination process.