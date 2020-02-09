Iowa Democratic Party awards Buttigieg 14 delegates, Sanders 12

February 9 (UPI) – The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Sunday that it has updated its results from last week’s difficult events, honoring Pete Buttigieg 14 national delegates and Bernie Sanders 12.

The updated numbers followed the party’s announcement to review the results of 95 counties that it had requested. The new numbers come from revisions of 55 reports, it is said.

The updated results released on Sunday showed that Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, India, continued his small 0.1 percent lead over Sanders, a Vermont senator, with 564 state delegate equivalents or SDEs, over Sanders’ 561 Districts reported last Thursday about the vote on Monday, both men received 11 national delegates each.

However, Sanders stuck to the referendum.

Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir informed CNN that they plan to request a partial revision of the results on Monday.

“You can expect us to ask the Iowa Democratic Party to resolve the issues that we identified and found for them. We will seek and identify more,” said Shakir. “It has been handled incompetently in our view and we will ask you to look at some of the obvious inconsistencies that have affected our count and I think after everything is said and done it should be how we did it same number of national delegates as Pete Buttigieg. “

The Iowa Democratic Party also said that after the update, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren would receive eight national delegates instead of the five delegates originally named, and former vice president Joe Biden would receive six instead of two. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar stayed with a pat.

The updated results follow last week’s poll, the results of which have been repeatedly delayed due to inconsistencies caused by a new mobile phone application.

After the late results, DNC chairman Tom Perez asked for the caucuses to be checked again.

“Enough is enough,” Perez tweeted. “Given the problems with the implementation of the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to begin a review immediately.”

The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Saturday that it would review reports from 95 counties after Buttigieg, Sanders, and Warren campaigns each provided their own evidence of inconsistencies in the caucuses count.

“The top priority of the IDP is still to ensure the accuracy of the reported data when the process is moving towards completion,” it said.