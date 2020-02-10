Iowa Democratic Party which, at Sanders’ request, is carrying out a partial reshuffle

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – On Monday, the Iowa Democratic Party announced that it would remedy 143 districts at the request of Senator Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

The Contracting State will respond to the campaigns with its next steps within the next 48 hours.

Recanvassing means checking the caucus worksheets against what has been reported.

Democratic government leader Troy Price said it was too early to say how long this process will take to correct any errors in mathematics.

“The course to correct this problem begins here today, starting with the Recanvass process and then recounting if desired,” Price said.

The Recanvass checks the data already reported and uses the President’s preference card, which every caucus visitor should hand in before leaving the respective district.

The issues surrounding this year’s caucus have sparked some party discussions, particularly regarding DNC chairman Tom Perez.

“Iowa chose to maintain her caucus status. And I think what we have learned from all the mistakes that have been made and it is undeniably unacceptable. I am frustrated. I am fucking crazy. Everyone is,” said Perez interviewed on CNN.

Reporters urged Price Monday on Perez’s statements and asked if he believed the chairman wanted to distance himself from the meetings.

“There will be a time to blame, but I will tell you that the DNC was a partner in this process until and after the Caucus Night. All that goes beyond that is my focus on getting these caucuses finalize and complete. “Price said.

Price says a third party will not be able to assist in the recovery. The counties of Dubuque, Black Hawk and Linn are included in these 143 districts.

More information, including an expected schedule, should be released in the coming days.

The current results show Buttigieg and Sanders with 14 and 12 delegates at the top.

For a complete list of the districts requested for reconquest, Click here,