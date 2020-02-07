Iowa Democratic Party: You had one job

One of my favorite running jokes on the internet is: “You had one task.” It is a main component of Twitter and YouTube, with images of signs with the text “Turn left” with an arrow pointing to the right, or supermarket shelves that indicate where you can buy “Kaktaartjes.”

Well, the Iowa Democratic Party has rolled out a new line of poop pies this week.

The Iowa Democratic Party may have other responsibilities in non-presidential election years, but it is only an important function to lead Iowa caucuses every four years. It is the only time the eyes of the nation have focused on it, and the eyes of the nation saw a mess of biblical proportions this week. It was as if I saw a team placing screen doors on a submarine and confidently heading out to sea.

There is no point in considering the full extent of the failure – they used a faulty app to count the voices that they were told in advance that they were faulty – and then had to manually re-check the voices. It took longer to re-check than it would have taken if they had used technology that was immediately available in the 16th century.

And instead of just waiting until they had a definitive count, they released the tabling bit by bit, allowing different candidates to claim victory based on partial results. Even worse, they even had the check numbers wrong at some point and had to make corrections.

Why did it happen? One answer is that the Iowa Democratic Party forgot that it had one task: to lead the caucus in a simple, transparent and professional manner.

But there is a larger context. One of the reasons why our politics has become so dysfunctional is that the political parties have systematically dismantled over the past 40 years or, to be honest, worked with the politicians, activists and journalists who tried to dismantle them.

They endorsed in a misguided fetishization of democracy in all things and completely delegated the responsibility to choose their candidates to the most passionate voters of the parties – something that virtually no other advanced democracy has done. All in the name of the reform, they agreed to rules and laws that took away the power of the parties and placed them in the hands of external groups, donors, the media and, once again, primary voters.

They embraced the cultural mantra “Who are we to judge?” And the parties turned into a “vehicle that anyone can drive” in the words of Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report.

The new rules that Iowa has set for 2020 have been imposed by Senator Bernie Sanders, a man who is proud that he is not a democrat except for the presidency. Those rules were so mysterious and ridiculous that a state party infrastructure that managed to do only one thing could not meet the requirement to do something else.

The ongoing transformation of the GOP into a proud nationalist and protectionist party in the image of Donald Trump is just another facet of the same problem. Parties always cared about winning the next election; that is why they exist. But it’s not the only reason they exist. They are also institutions that represent certain ideas and interests that are more sustainable than the next election. Or at least they were.

This meant that they recognized the need to monitor their own police, to enforce certain policies and standards that contributed to the health of the institution in the long term. Now partiality is outsourced to the worst voices and the media that make money with it, leaving the parties behind as brands that can’t tell their customers what they don’t want to hear.

When Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace, it was not because he wanted to, but because the Republican Party essentially told him to go.

Today’s GOP would never tell Trump to go, but not just because they think he shouldn’t or because they know Trump would not leave. That would not be because the GOP has become a vehicle that anyone can drive and the president is at the wheel.

If Sanders succeed in its hostile takeover of the Democratic Party, then you can be sure that the Democratic Party will become a Sanders party as well as today’s GOP is a Trump party. Because they now only have one task, to stand for whatever the person in the driver’s seat tells them to stand.

Jonah Goldberg is a syndicate columnist.