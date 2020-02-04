Iowa Dems will soon release at least half of the caucus results – but what half?

The Iowa Democratic Party has acquired a mop, and it is going to clean up … about half the mess it made last night.

This is the latest news from the Iowa Democratic Party, which screwed up its caucus accounts last night and still hasn’t released results from the first national presidential contest.

In a statement to TPM, spokesperson Mandy McClure said on Tuesday that the IDP “will release the majority of the caucus results at 4:00 pm CST.”

“To move forward – just as we would (sic) on caucus night – we will continue to publish the results as we can,” said McClure. “We are also implementing our plans and procedures to collect paper documents and chasing down any additional forums to report results as we normally would on caucus night.”

“We want to get results,” Iowa Democrat President Troy Price said on a phone call on Tuesday.

The statements raise a few questions. What proportion of the “majority” will the party emerge this afternoon? What paper documents are collected and for what purpose? And what “additional constituencies” does the party “run”?

The publication of only a selective part of the results can also have unintended consequences. According to published results, the numbers may be more misleading than useful for campaigns and caucus observers wanting to know how each candidate fared in the country’s first presidential contest.

“I just don’t understand what it means to disclose half the data,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Tuesday. “I think they should collect it and publish all the data.”

The trap is the Iowa caucus system: all over the state, in more than 1,600 gymnasiums, high schools, cafeterias, mosques and other meeting places, Democrats have gathered for the common vote show which defines the state system. Some of these caucus sites held hundreds of people, some only a dozen. Some are in bustling urban centers, others in sparse rural cities.

So, according to the “majority” of the results of the published caucus, this could paint a distorted picture: let’s say, for example, that the results published Tuesday afternoon come disproportionately from university cities or countries rich in agricultural land – these data could hypothetically favor the progressive. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), in the first case, or more moderate senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), in the second.

Another complication: the Iowa Democratic Party has committed to publishing three issues this year, each a reference to the caucus process. The “first count” and the “second count” measure the votes of individuals on caucus sites before and after the elimination of non-viable candidates, while a third number – the “state delegate equivalent” – counts the representatives who ultimately decide the winner of the state.

Any missing data related to the location or the vote count could undermine the results published Tuesday afternoon.

Indeed, Sanders’ campaign recognized the inherently flawed nature of incomplete data early Tuesday morning, when it released data from its own organizer caucus showing that the Vermont senator tentatively ranked first in the state. The campaign released results from nearly 40 percent of the ridings, the statement said.

The partial tally, according to the Sanders campaign, represented “ridings in the four congressional districts from a representative sample of urban and rural areas of the state.”

But, according to Jeff Weaver, senior advisor to Sanders, “we recognize that this does not replace the complete data from the Iowa Democratic Party.”