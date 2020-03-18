Iowa DOT adjusts public products and services in reaction to COVID-19

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) – The Iowa DOT is getting a number of measures to beat the spread of the coronavirus.

Driver’s license holders

If you have a driver’s license that has an expiration day of Jan. 16, 2020, or afterwards you do not have to renew your license at this time. It will keep on being valid for driving needs till the declared disaster has finished.

Auto titles, registration and license plates

If your automobile registration expired Jan. 16, 2020, or later will be deemed valid until eventually the declared catastrophe has finished.

If you are paying for or transferring a auto you will not be needed to receive a title and registration inside 30 times. This will keep on being in result until eventually the declared disaster is more than.

If you buy a car from a seller you will not be essential to receive license plates within just 45 days. This will keep on being in impact right until the declared disaster is over.

Chubby Hundreds for Motor Carriers

On non‐interstate roads only, trucks hauling meals, medical supplies, cleaning goods, or other house merchandise might exceed the weights mentioned in Iowa Code 321.463 by 12.5 p.c without the need of a allow, so lengthy as they never exceed 20,000 lbs . on an personal axle, and their total body weight does not exceed 90,000 pounds. Vehicles are nonetheless expected to obey posted bridge constraints.

Driver’s service centers

If you determine you need to appear into an Iowa DOT-operated service center please be conscious:

Driver’s license and ID business enterprise is being conducted by appointment. This move is becoming produced to limit the number of individuals waiting in a location at a time. Customers should make appointments online or by calling 515-244-8725.

All non-commercial generate checks will be discontinued and rescheduled to a upcoming date.

All clients entering a DOT service center will be asked a sequence of queries to assess their hazard of exposure to COVID-19 and publicity to some others being served. If it is established that there might be a heightened danger for the client to be served, they will be asked to delay companies to a later on day.

Personnel will be monitoring the quantity of consumers waiting for services within the facility to encourage social distancing steering provided by the CDC. Customers might be questioned to wait in their cars or arrive back again at one more time if company regions turn into crowded.

Staff are regularly cleaning significant-contact parts with disinfectants to lower the chance of contamination.

More news from the Iowa DOT can be identified listed here.