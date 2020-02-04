Iowa GOPers Struggle to Defend Caucus Legacy Amid Dem Demon

The ongoing catastrophe in Iowa’s democratic caucuses has cast doubt among Democrats and political commentators as to whether Iowa and its archaic caucus nomination process should vote for the first primary presidential race.

Now, Iowa Republicans find themselves on the defensive against the state’s “first in the nation” status while their Democratic counterparts use a vote counting application that does not work properly to finally determine the winner of the caucus.

The senses. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Tuesday issued a joint statement with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R), stressing that the process for appointing their state “is not suffering due to a short delay in knowing the final results. “

“Iowa’s unique role encourages a grassroots nomination process that empowers everyday Americans, not Washington insiders or the mighty billionaires,” said the three Republicans. “The political nature of the face-to-face retailing of the Iowa caucus system also encourages dialogue between candidates and voters, which makes our presidential candidates accountable for the positions they take and the files they hold. “

“Iowa’s large independent voter population and its careful deliberative practice contribute greatly to the national presidential primary and make it the ideal state to launch the nomination process,” they said.

Jeff Kaufmann, president of the Iowa GOP party, thanked President Donald for saying that Iowa “will stay where it is” via Twitter.

“We know we can count on you!” Wrote Kaufmann.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your continued support of Iowa’s #FITN status. We know we can count on you! #IACaucus https://t.co/k7AwWwpeGc

– Jeff Kaufmann (@kaufmannGOP) February 4, 2020

Representative Steve King (R-IA), the only Republican representative for Iowa who is best known for his racist comments, tweeted Monday evening that state caucuses “may remain the first in the nation, but the Democrats must give us a reliable final count. “

“The heart of Heartland has already saved America,” King tweeted.