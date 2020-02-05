Iowa is difficult to Purdue 104-68

West Lafayette, Ind. – Evan Boudreaux hit a season high of 18 points on Wednesday night, leading five two-digit Purdue players in a 104-68 game against No. 17 Iowa.

Boudreaux scored 7 out of 9 shots and had eight team level rebounds

Jahaad Proctor, Matt Haarms and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten). Proctor fired all six shots. Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr. added 13 points and seven team-level assists.

The Boilermakers shot a season high of 63 percent and hit the 100-point mark for the first time this season.

Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5) with 26 points and was their only player in the double digits.

From the start, Purdue dominated by 39 points.

The Boilermakers made 11 out of 20 3-pointers in the first half to take a 61-36 half-time lead. Purdue shot 65% in the first half.

Iowa shot 43% for the game and 24% out of 3 point range.

The Boilermakers only had two sales in the first half and nine for the game. Iowa had 14 sales.

After Iowas Garza scored the first basket, Purdue scored 17 unanswered points to finally take command.

The Boilermakers made a 9-0 run, including six points on Proctor’s three-point lines, to improve the lead to 39:18.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes fight on the street during the conference. They had won four of the last five games, but all of those victories were at home. Iowa dropped to 1-5 in the Big Ten Road Games.

Conclusion: The Boilermakers had started quite a night after scoring 37 points in one loss and 50 points in another setback last month, averaging 62 points in the last two games.

Effects on the survey

Iowa will drop in the rankings after the unilateral loss. How much the team loses in the vote depends on how the Hawkeyes act against Nebraska.

NEXT

Iowa: host of the Cornhuskers on Saturday evening.

Purdue: Plays Indiana on the street on Saturday, aiming for a sixth consecutive win in the rivalry.