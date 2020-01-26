Iowa plans to extend the series against Wisconsin

Wisconsin (12-8, 5-4) vs Iowa (14-5, 5-3)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8.30 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa is aiming for its fifth straight win over Wisconsin. Iowa’s last Big Ten loss was on January 7 against Nebraska Cornhuskers 76-70. Wisconsin fell in Purdue on Friday with 70-51.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowas Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener together accounted for 58 percent of the team’s points this season and scored 70 percent of all Hawkeyes points in the last five games. NATE IS A FORCE: Nate Reuvers has 32.3 percent of the 65 3-pointers that he has tried and that he has given 13 points in the last three games 13 times. He also made 76.8 percent of his fouls this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Hawkeyes are 12-0 if the opponents are 43.1 percent or less off the field and 2: 5 if the opponents shoot better. The Badgers are 5-0 if at least four of their players score in double digits and 7: 8 in a year-on-year comparison.

STREAK STATS: Iowa have won their last eight home games, missing 64.5 points and averaging 82.8 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT Iowa was ranked 18th in the country this year with 80.2 points per game? Wisconsin averaged only 66.5 points per game, which places 269th.

___

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com