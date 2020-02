Our Iowa caucus liveblog proceeds. The 1st-in-the-country Iowa caucuses, a a lot-expected electoral kick-off to the 2020 Democratic presidential key, have turned out to be a fiasco. Reporting issues necessarily mean the outcomes were being, and carry on to be, substantially delayed.

The initial outcomes started to trickle in Tuesday evening, setting the tone for the most important as the candidates campaign across the place for the party’s nomination. Follow together below.