Iowa Results Hurt Joe Biden’s Electability Claim

CNN’s new day started the week with an analysis Joe Bidens precarious 2020 position after its disappointing results from the Iowa Caucus.

The Biden campaign shifted its focus to New Hampshire after fourth place, which the ex-Veep admitted last week as a “blow to the heart”. Abby Phillip She joined her colleagues to break things down, noting that this might violate the ex-veep’s claim, the most viable choice that Democrats could make against the president Donald Trump,

“What does loss mean for Joe Biden’s argument against voters in the latter case that he is actually eligible? Is it less than this case? And I think he is really facing this possibility. I spoke to voters who said,” I like Joe Biden, but I’m now worried that he may be weaker than I thought. “This is a real problem for him. He needs to hold on to his South Carolina support base, and we know that African American voters in particular are top of their range The priority is to pick someone you think can beat Trump, and if Biden’s poor performance undermines that argument, I think it will be a problem for them. “

Phillip concluded by saying that the Biden campaign has recently become “more aggressive” against its rivals because they are aware of the situation and are trying to do something about it before it is too late. Paul Begala Phillip then said Biden had to “strengthen himself again” and warned that “no politician should take support for granted.”

