AMES, Iowa – Solomon Young posted a career high of 27 points Tuesday night, Rasir Bolton added 21 points and nine rebounds, and Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State 89-82.

Young, a 6-foot-8-year-old who started the first 14 games of the season, gave the Cyclones (9-9, 2-4 Big 12) an urgently needed boost of energy and got himself as cowboys (9-9, 0- 6) remained victorious in the conference game.

Lindy Waters led Oklahoma State with 14 points and Cameron McGriff had nine rebounds.

Iowa State seemed on the verge of stopping the game 4-5 in the first half after a 30:19 lead, but the Cowboys responded with a 13: 1 run, 37:35 behind at half time.

The Cyclones, who completed 11 of 24 three-point attempts, led by 75-60 minutes and held off a late cowboy attack by scoring four free throws in the closing moments.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys made only eight sales in the lowest season, but were dependent on us between 39 and 30 years and allowed Iowa State to shoot 51% of the field. Fighting continued at the Hilton Coliseum in Oklahoma when it lost its eighth consecutive game there. Four of these setbacks decreased four points or less.

Iowa State: The Cyclones did not join the cowboys in the Big 12 basement by winning their second home game in a row. The state of Iowa needed a boost after double-digit traffic losses at No. 1 Baylor and No. 18 Texas Tech. The Cyclones scored only 3 out of 22 points in the 3-point range in the loss to the Red Raiders, but drilled 46% of their 3s on Tuesday.

UP NEXT (20)

Oklahoma State: Plays at Texas A&M on Saturday

Iowa State: Plays at 16 Auburn on Saturday.