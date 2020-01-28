Iowa State wants Baylor to be number 1

No. 1 Baylor (17-1, 6-0) vs Iowa State (9-10, 2-4)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor wants to lose Iowa State against ranked opponents for the fifth time in a row. Iowa State’s last win against a ranked opponent was then No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates 76-66 on December 8, 2019. Baylor remains undefeated this season against Big 12 opponents.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Tyrese Haliburton averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists to lead the charge for the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton has teamed up with Haliburton and scores 15.1 points per game. The bears are led by Jared Butler, who scores an average of 15.8 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The bears have so far only granted Big 12 opponents 55.2 points per game, an improvement over the 60.3 points per game they gave against non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE DANGER: Haliburton has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all field goals in the US state of Iowa in the last five games. The second guard has 24 field goals and 28 assists in these games.

LESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-5 this year if it scores 68 points or less and 9-5 if it scores at least 69 points.

WHEN NOT DEFECTED: Iowa State is a perfect 5-0 if the team blocks at least seven enemy shots. The Cyclones are 4-10 this season if they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Baylor’s solid defense brought opponents down to only 58.6 points per game, fifth lowest in Division I. The state of Iowa averaged 72.5 points in 19 games (ranked 230th in the country).

