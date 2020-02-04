Iowa versus New Hampshire ... it's New Hampshire! - Boston Herald

See the caucus chaos in Iowa as a shameful fiasco for democrats.

The party that wants to run your healthcare and the economy started their 2020 campaign with disastrous results amid app snafus and delays that did not produce results on caucus night.

The finger change has already begun, with some demanding the head of the Democratic National Committee and others swearing that Iowa will never again be the first in the nation.

And part of the blame for the failure can be placed at the feet of Bernie Sanders, who demanded major changes in the way the party reported results after he was robbed of a 2016 victory against Hillary Clinton.

The Sanders campaign is now challenging caucus issues, leading to conspiracy theories that the Democratic party tried to win Bernie again on Monday night.

The main winners here are President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg, who can now both ask whether the Democrats can lead anything – let alone a complicated caucus.

The billionaire businessman and the former mayor of New York skipped Iowa and saved himself tens of millions of dollars that threw other candidates down.

The muddy result from Iowa – without a candidate getting a boost from Iowa – can also benefit Bloomberg, who counts on the absence of a leader at the start of the campaign.

Trump, who scored an almost unhindered victory in Iowa, now gets all the attention for himself while delivering his State of the Union address.

And he can crow that Democrats have ruined something important again, just like with the failed introduction of Obamacare.

Another winner? Joe Biden. He was spared a likely devastating battle in Iowa.

The caucus melt denied every candidate a clear victory and gave Biden a temporary respite.

And of course, another clear winner is New Hampshire, which now gets the primary show – a real election with votes and ballots and everything.

Whoever wins the first in the primary state of the country, gets a huge jump leading to competitions in Nevada and South Carolina.

We can count on you, New Hampshire.