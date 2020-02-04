Iowa, Wolf Blitzer and the end of America

I left America at 11:10 p.m. The moment that broke me as expected was delivered by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. When the world was waiting for the results of the Iowa Caucuses and the news anchors became increasingly excited about the delays, Wolf somehow managed to get in touch with a Secretary of State in Story County. The man tried desperately to report the results of his poll, and the Democratic Party headquarters had held him on hold for over an hour. Live in the air when Wolf interviewed the man, HQ finally answered his call.

I will not lie. It was an exciting moment in journalism. American democracy – in action. The archaic confusion that everything was solved live on TV when we all watched breathlessly. The headquarters hung up before the district secretary could give his numbers. The connection got interrupted. The man hung up the phone in confusion, then stared at the cameras with an expression of nervous despair that would determine our age.

America is the oldest democracy in the world and shows its age very strongly. I will not try to summarize the whole esoteric and complicated process by which the most powerful nation in the world chooses its leader. That would require hundreds of pages, charts, and a general feeling of downright confusion. Instead, I’m just going to try to explain Iowa.

Two years before the nomination race, the candidate’s campaign teams set up branch offices in one of the most sparsely populated countries in the Union. They go door-to-door to praise their candidate’s virtues, and in many cases openly bribe potential voters with offers for free snow shoveling or dental exams (note: I don’t make that up).

Then everyone gathers in dozens of places, from school gyms to living rooms, and physically groups themselves according to the candidate they prefer. If a candidate does not have 15 percent of the assembled crowd at a given location, their supporters must go or go to another group.

These results are then collected and confirmed at a central office and tabulated so that the Iowa delegates can be divided among the candidates accordingly. Unless, of course, you cannot forward your results to the head office because they hung up. Or because a customized reporting app didn’t work. Or because the internet was down. Or because the district secretaries didn’t understand how it all worked. The next morning it is still not clear what went wrong.

Regardless of how, in the remote English villages, where they take an unsuspecting tourist every May 1st, put them in a basket, and then burn them to ensure a plentiful harvest, the Iowa Caucuses may have made perfect sense in the past made, but no more, no longer.

The whole process is so obviously undemocratic and confusing that it is unbelievable that a self-declared democracy of the 21st century would be based on even choosing a dog catcher. There is no postal vote or secret ballot. If you are disabled or otherwise uncomfortable, you cannot vote. Rural areas have more delegates than cities. And turnout is very different from the rest of America.

The United Nations has carried out election observation missions in more organized countries. If this is the harbinger for the coming year, we have to prepare for complete chaos. We were afraid that if we were more worried that the Americans would get involved, the Russians could get involved in the elections.

It’s easy to laugh at the confusion, but the impact on Canada is serious. We cannot afford to have a failed democracy on our southern border. Imagine the difficulties this would mean for families looking for some Florida sunshine during the March break. I would suggest that we should immediately petition the United Nations for a Chapter 6 peace mission that would include stability operations, the organization and monitoring of elections, and capacity building. We are greeted as liberators. And Wolf really can’t take much more of it.

