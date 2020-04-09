Iowa woman drives to police station, asks officer to test her methamphetamine for Coronavirus, police said

Shawn Salmon, a 53-year-old woman in Sioux City, Iowa, was charged with illegally controlled possession of a substance after she allegedly went to the Sioux City Police Department on Sunday afternoon and asked police to check a bag of methamphetamine for coronavirus.

On April 5 at 1:03 pm, Salmon drove his 2016 gray Chevy Silverado truck to the police station and showed “signs of impairment” such as erratic behavior, paranoia, and excessive sweating. He then asked the police to check his medicine for COVID-19. He agreed to a search of his body and vehicle, and police found 14.4 grams of meth bags, marijuana bags and “a large amount of equipment” for swallowing drugs.

The woman then approved a drug test and was immediately detained and jailed. Newsweek has contacted the Sioux City Police Department for more information about the arrest. The department has not responded at the time of publication.

While the woman’s investigation may seem strange, 20 US police departments have published misinformation on Facebook that warns people, “If you just bought Meth, it might be contaminated with Corona Virus,” according to The Washington Post.

The post continues, “If you are uncomfortable going to office settings, please ask the clerk and they will test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread this news! We are here for you!”

Although there is no indication that the Sioux City Police Department ever posted such a message on social media, the police department called the post “satirical.”

A police officer holds two examples of methamphetamine taken on a statue in the evidence room.

Larry W. Smith / Getty

Drug traffickers say that the supply chain that provides chemical agents needed to make methamphetamine has been disrupted by a global pandemic, creating a shortage of drugs in the United States.

However, meth attacks around the US are on the rise. According to NPR, in 2018, authorities seized more than 67,000 kilograms of methases – a 142 percent increase from 2017. The purity and potential of the drug has also increased.

An article in November 2019 by Kaiser Health News stated that law enforcement officials often have difficulty determining whether anxious people use methamphetamine or have other mental health problems such as paranoid schizophrenia, making it difficult for the police to respond.

According to an article in Frontiers of Psychiatry, both meth and schizophrenia can damage a person’s hearing and visual perception, giving them irregular speech and delusions. Police officers are often not sufficiently trained in mental health to know the difference between the two.

The coronavirus epidemic presents additional challenges for people with drug use disorders, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Meth constricts blood vessels, contributing to pulmonary damage and hypertension which can worsen coronavirus symptoms.

In addition, people with drug use disorders often have a higher likelihood of being homeless, imprisoned or not having access to health care, all of which can put them at greater risk for illness and social stigma.