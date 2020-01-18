Iowa wrestlers roll past Nebraska 26-6

IOWA CITY (KWWL) – The top-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes won eight out of ten games on Saturday night on their way to a dominant 26-6 win over Nebraska No. 7.

The third section made a difference to the Hawks when they dismissed the Huskers in the second half of the meeting.

Runner-up Alex Marinelli started this trend at 165 when he backed up to Isaiah White 4-3 in the last two minutes.

# 3 Michael Kemmerer followed with a defeat in the last 15 seconds that separated him from sixth Mike Labriola in the 3-1 win.

The biggest match took place at £ 184 when true Iowa newcomer Abe Assad fought at the Carver Hawkeye Arena for the first time. Assad got the crowd going when he retired for the third time and scored a 6-4 win over Taylor Venz.

No. 1.Iowa 26, No. 7 Nebraska 6

125

Spencer Lee (Iowa) via Edwin Thomsen (Nebraska) (TF 18-0 0:00)

133

Austin DeSanto (Iowa) via Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) (December 7-4)

141

Chad Red (Nebraska) on Max Murin (Iowa) (December 6-2)

149

Pat Lugo (Iowa) on Collin Purinton (Nebraska) (December 4-1)

157

Kaleb Young (Iowa) via Peyton Robb (Nebraska) (December 6-4)

165

Alex Marinelli (Iowa) on Isaiah White (Nebraska) (December 4-3)

174

Michael Kemerer (Iowa) about Mikey Labriola (Nebraska) (December 3-1)

184

Abe Assad (Iowa) via Taylor Venz (Nebraska) (December 6-4)

197

Eric Schultz (Nebraska) on Jacob Warner (Iowa) (December 3-1)

285

Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) on Christian Lance (Nebraska) (December 6-1)