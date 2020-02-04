Iowan’s head to Caucuses can clear democratic field

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Iowa Democrats headed toward Caucus Centers late Monday to decide on the opening competition for the 2020 presidential season. This brought possible new clarity to a field in which almost a dozen White House candidates vied for the chance to be Trump’s President.

In the hours leading up to the evening gatherings, candidates gave encouraging conversations and conversations at the last minute, while hundreds of volunteers exerted pressure nationwide. By the end of the day, tens of thousands of Democrats should have gathered in community centers, high schools, and more than 1,600 other caucus locations to celebrate the premiere of more than 50 competitions that will take place over the next five months. The Caucuses will make the first judgment on who is best able to face Trump, whom democratic voters are keen to beat this fall.

It is promising for a democratic party that has made huge profits in the states since Trump’s White House win in 2016. But instead of optimism, a cloud of uncertainty and increasing internal resentment floated in the elections on Monday.

“I am the one who can bring our party together,” Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said to the supporters on a phone call, suggesting that her rivals could not. “I am the one who pulls us all in to give us the ideas we can all fall back on. The one who says both inspiration and inclusiveness.”

Polls assume Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders has a narrow lead, but each of the four best candidates – Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg – could win in Iowa’s unpredictable and unpredictable stage achieve quirky caucus system as organizer prepared for record attendance. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who represents neighboring Minnesota, also called for momentum, while outsider candidates like entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, and Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard could be factors.

“If someone says they know who will win, they either have a whisper from God or they are crazy because nobody knows,” said Deidre DeJear, who announced her support for Warren on Monday and was the first black woman who will win Win a nationwide elementary school in Iowa.

A handful of satellite caucuses had already taken place on Monday afternoon – a few thousand miles from Iowa. In Glasgow, Scotland, Sanders received the most support from the 19 participants, while Warren finished second and Buttigieg third. No other candidates were able to survive.

However, a relatively small part of the results are the district’s caucuses – around 200,000 Iowans are expected to attend the event.

The four local senators left Iowa late Sunday to return to the US Capitol for impeachment proceedings against Trump. However, they did everything they could to continue their campaigns from Washington. While Warren was holding her phone city hall, Klobuchar’s husband and daughter appeared in an advertising campaign in Des Moines.

The three remaining candidates – Biden, Buttigieg and Yang – set up supporters in campaign offices across Des Moines.

In Des Moines, a suburb of Des Moines, Buttigieg gave about 100 volunteers one last encouragement before stepping into the cold to knock on the doors on Monday afternoon.

“We are right where we need to be to amaze the political world,” he said, cheering the 38-year-old former mayor of the medium-sized city, who was an asterisk a year ago and is now a top candidate.

Meanwhile, Biden and his wife Jill delivered pizza to a few dozen volunteers on Monday, who made phone calls to his South Des Moines office.

“I feel good,” he said when he came in with his characteristic aviator glasses.

He stopped predicting victory. “I hope so,” he replied when asked if he would win the caucuses.

Iowa provides only a tiny percentage of the delegates needed for the nomination, but plays an overwhelming role in the selection of primary fields. A poor performance in Iowa could slow down a front runner’s funding and weaken support in later countries, while a strong result can give a candidate the much-needed momentum.

The last Democrats who won the Iowa Caucuses won the party’s nomination.

The struggle for 2020 has overcome countless distractions, particularly the Congress Democrats’ urge to indict Trump, who often overshadowed the area code and effectively brought several top candidates to Washington at the height of the early campaign season. Even on Caucus Day, Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar were supposed to spend several hours on Capitol Hill trying to impeachment.

Meanwhile, former billionaire Mayor of New York City ultra-billionaire Mike Bloomberg is running a parallel campaign ignoring Iowa as he prepares to highlight potential weaknesses in the area next March.

The mixture of curiosities, including new rules for reporting the already complicated caucus results, suggests a potentially cloudy final in Iowa before the race quickly moves to New Hampshire, which votes only eight days later.

The uncertainty is associated with the possibility of some campaigns.

After Biden’s team had repeatedly predicted a victory in the past few weeks, it tried to downplay the importance of Iowa’s opening competition the day before the vote started, as the 77-year-old politician had a hard time raising money or causing excitement on the ground ,

Biden’s senior advisor, Symone Sanders, said the campaign sees Iowa as “the beginning, not the end” of the primary process.

“It would be a serious mistake for reporters, voters or others to see what happens on Monday – we expect things to get tight – but see what happens in the end and don’t give New Hampshire, Nevada Space and South Carolina, ”she said of the three states that are next on the main calendar.

The tone was much more optimistic for Sander’s campaign, which has repeatedly predicted victory and believes it is going even stronger in New Hampshire. This is despite the increasingly vocal concern of established Democrats who fear that the self-described democratic socialist will fight Trump and make it more difficult for Democrats to win further elections this autumn.

The heated rhetoric underscores a dangerous gap between Sander’s passionate supporters and other factions of Democrats who have fought over the past few days but need to find a way to unite if they want to defeat Trump in November.

Joe Trippi, campaign manager for 2004 presidential candidate Howard Dean, suggested that Sanders may have peaked too early and forced some voters to find a less controversial flag bearer.

“There are many reasons why this thing ends up being difficult,” Trippi predicted. “I think Bernie takes the lead. That will make a lot of people look at who they are for.”

New party rules may allow more than one candidate to win, even if they’re not the official winner.

For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results at the end of the night: results of the “first approximation” of the assembled people, their “final approximation”, and the total number of equivalents of the state delegates each candidate receives. There is no guarantee that all three will show the same winner.

The Associated Press will declare a winner based on the number of state delegates each candidate wins, which was the traditional standard.

While Sanders and Biden are the central characters in the race, Warren and Buttigieg are struggling to prove that they can also put together the coalition needed to win the nomination.

Warren, who has placed herself in the status of one of the few candidates in the past few weeks, offered voters free childcare at some gathering locations because her campaign used all available tools – even online dating apps – for supporters in court.

Although most of the attention will be focused on the Democrats, the Republicans will also hold gatherings on Monday. Since Trump is not a serious challenger and has a lot of money to burn, his reelection team hopes to use early-vote voting as a test run for his organizational skills and increase excitement for the President’s overthrow campaign. Trump hosted a rally in Iowa last week and sent surrogacy to the state before Monday’s vote.

