iPhone 6, 6s and 7 or iPhone SE: Should you upgrade?

Apple unveiled the new iPhone, a cheaper iPhone SE, in April 2020, marrying the design of the iPhone 8 with the super-fast A13 chip of the iPhone 11, all at a super low $ 399 price tag.

If you have an older iPhone, such as an iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, or even an earlier iPhone, you may be wondering if you should upgrade to a newer device. In a nutshell, the answer is yes, but we will show the reasons below.

Key Features of iPhone SE

Same design as the iPhone 8

Glass body

4.7 inch display

A13 Chip

Single-lens 12-megapixel camera

Touch the ID

Wireless charging

Fast charging

Compare and update features

Same (not Plus) size and design

The new 2020 iPhone SE SE is the same design used by Apple for iPhones released in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, so the iPhone is made of 6, 6s, 7 or Users upgrading from 8 to SE can expect the exact device to be the same size, weight, shape and design.

The 2020 iPhone iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick top and bottom covers, and a Touch ID Home button that responds faster to Touch ID than found in many original iPhones.

On older iPhones, the Touch ID Home button was an actual button, but starting with the iPhone 7, it used the Apple button button. The button feels like you press it thanks to the haptic feedback, but it’s actually solid. It won’t feel different from the buttons on the iPhone 6 and 6s, but it will be less smooth.

Devices that upgrade from a “Plus” device, such as the iPhone 6s Plus, will not be able to get the same larger 5.5-inch device because the “Plus” version of the iPhone SE does not currently exist.

Colors have shifted, iPhone SE is available in white, black, and (PRODUCT) RED formats, but black and white is similar to the well-known silver and space gray. There is a significant difference in the design of the iPhone SE compared to older phones – the iPhone SE has an aluminum strip on the front and back of the glass, gluing the two together, while the iPhone 6s and other similar iPhones (except the iPhone 8) have an aluminum body .

Aluminum is much more durable than glass, so those upgrading from older phones to iPhone SE should be aware that the new iPhone is more fragile and easily shattered if it falls to a hard surface without a case.

For those coming from the original 2016 iPhone SE, the new iPhone SE is much larger, but unfortunately it’s Apple’s smallest phone. The 4-inch form factor has retired and it is unlikely that Apple will revive it.

No headphone jack

If you want to upgrade from iPhone 6 or 6 to iPhone SE, you need to know that iPhone SE does not have a headphone jack. Apple with the iPhone 7 removed the headphone jack from the iPhone, and the following iPhones did not include a headphone jack.

This means that if your wired headphones use the 3.5mm headphone jack, you’ll need an adapter that allows them to connect to the iPhone Lightning port, or you’ll need to switch to a Bluetooth-based solution like AirPods.

Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch

If you’re upgrading from iPhone version 6s, 7, or 8, you’re probably used to the 3D Touch feature, which lets you access hidden menus and other functions by pressing your finger on the iPhone screen.

The iPhone SE doesn’t have a 3D Touch, but it has something similar – Haptic Touch. The Haptic Touch isn’t quite the same because there’s no pressure sensitivity, but it behaves the same way and can perform the same tasks.

More water resistance

The first iPhone to be declared waterproof was the iPhone 7, so if you have an iPhone 6 or 6s, waterproof is an important bonus feature you get when you upgrade because you don’t have to worry about using your iPhone in the rain, accidentally falling into a puddle, and other accidental liquid exposure.

The iPhone SE IP67 has water and dust resistance, which means it is impervious to dust and resists being immersed in water up to a depth of 30 meters. Waterproofing is not always permanent and Apple does not apply to water damage with your warranty, so it’s always best to keep it away from liquids. However, in case of accidental exposure, iPhone SE may not appear.

Wireless charging

A glass body may be a disadvantage in terms of durability, but it allows for a feature that older iPhones didn’t have – wireless charging. Wireless charging allows you to charge your iPhone SE with any Qi-based wireless charger, which is practical as there are plenty of such chargers on the market.

Wireless charging means an iPhone can be set up on a Qi-based wireless charger to start charging without the hassle of a Lightning port and cable. The maximum charge for wireless charging is 7.5 W, so it’s not the best solution when you need a fast power supply, but it’s perfect for tricky charging during the day or charging your iPhone on a nightstand.

Faster charging

If you’re in a hurry and have an iPhone that’s close to the dead, a feature like iPhone SE fast charging can be helpful. IPhone SE can charge 50% in 30 minutes with a USB-C-Lightning cable and an 18 W + AC adapter.

You may already have a USB-C AC adapter on hand if you recently have a Mac or iPad (any USB-C type Mac or iPad AC adapter will charge your iPhone with the appropriate cable), but otherwise these parts must be purchased separately because the iPhone SE comes with a 5W power adapter and a standard USB-A for the Lightning cable.

Fortunately, USB-C cables and the corresponding 18W chargers are available fairly cheaply on Amazon.

Line processor peak and speed

If you have an iPhone 6, 6s, or 7, you’ll probably feel slow, especially if you’ve upgraded to iOS 12 or iOS 13, which are designed for more modern iPhones.

The iPhone SE, with the same A13 Bionic chips as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, is much, much faster than the chips used in Apple’s older iPhones, as the chip’s technology has gone so far in recent years. Using the iPhone SE will be the most significant change after using an older iPhone, as everything will be smoother, faster and smoother, without the delays and other hiccups you may be used to.

Apps open faster, games perform better, web pages load faster in Safari, they can open the camera faster and snap an image, and they generally feel faster no matter what they do.

The A13 Bionic chip is the fastest smartphone chip released by Apple. Take a look at the benchmarks comparing the iPhone 11 (which has the same chip as the SE) to the iPhone 6, 6, 7, and 8. It is an incredible difference that it will be able to be used on a daily basis.

Apple says the iPhone SE’s processor is 2.4 times faster than the iPhone 6s’ A9 chip, and the GPU is up to 4x faster. Note: If you have a 2016 iPhone SE and are thinking of upgrading, then the device’s processor is the A9 that was in the iPhone 6s.

Enhanced camera portrait mode

Apple’s older iPhones (except the iPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus) all had single-lens rear cameras, the same goes for the 2020 iPhone SE SE. It’s equipped with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera that’s not as good as the iPhone 11’s wide-angle camera, but it’s close.

While there’s still a lens camera, Apple is using advanced sensor technology in its modern iPhone, which means you’ll see better images of the iPhone SE than in the iPhone 6s and other older iPhones. The SE camera is better than the iPhone 8 camera and seems to be similar to the iPhone XR camera.

People coming from an older iPhone to the 2020 iPhone SE SE can expect vivid, vivid photos with lifelike colors and smart HDR support, which means much more accurate detail in light and dark areas of photos. Not as good as the flagship iPhones in low light (no night mode), but a remarkable improvement over older devices.

Still, if photography is what you’re getting ready for, it’s worth checking out the iPhone 11, as it has two lenses with an ultra wide-angle lens, but the SE works great for everyday use. This is an awesome smartphone camera for the price.

The iPhone SE A13 chip allows you to perform computing tricks, enabling more of the features missing from older iPhones. Powered by the aforementioned Smart HDR, the A13 is powered and adds Portrait mode for capturing still images of people with artistic blurred backgrounds, and a Portrait Illumination feature to adjust the exposure of images.

As for the video, the iPhone SE has a lot to offer for the price offered. It can capture 4K videos at 60K / s, similar to Apple’s flagship iPhone, with Optical Image Stabilizer and some other useful features such as QuickTake video for fast video capture while pressing the shutter button while in photo mode.

For the front-facing camera, there are definite improvements over the iPhone 6’s 1.2-megapixel camera, the iPhone 6s 5-megapixel camera, and the iPhone 7 7-megapixel camera. The iPhone SE also uses a 7-megapixel camera, but with A13 chips it is capable of Portrait mode, and image quality has been greatly improved thanks to Apple’s software algorithms.

More storage

Apple has increased the base storage for basic models on its latest iPhones, and the iPhone SE is available with 64, 128, or 256 GB of storage. If you’re planning a lot of photos, you might want to pay an extra $ 100 for the 128GB model, especially if you plan to keep your iPhone SE for years to come.

In their original release, the iPhone 6 and 6s were limited to 16, 32, and 128 GB of storage, while the iPhone 7 was available with 32, 128, or 256 GB of storage. If you’ve chosen an iPhone with a storage level lower than, say, 16GB, the minimum 64GB upgrade will be a huge relief, as you don’t have to start photo storage and app installations so tightly.

Good battery life

The iPhone SE offers about the same battery life as the iPhone 8, lasting up to 13 hours when watching video on the device, 8 hours when video streaming, and 40 hours when listening to music.

Not as good as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro batteries, which last much, much longer, but will be a solid improvement for most people who come from older iPhones, with batteries that have deteriorated over time.

Faster WiFi and LTE

The iPhone SE supports Gigabit LTE and operates in more than 25 LTE bands, a significant improvement over the iPhone 6 over the iPhone 8. Gigabit LTE means faster upload and download speeds over a cell phone connection, while additional support for LTE bands means that if you’re traveling, the iPhone is more likely to work in other countries.

IPhone SE also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, support for state-of-the-art Bluetooth and WiFi specifications. WiFi 6 is faster than the WiFi 5 protocol used many years ago, and while it’s not used everywhere yet, it’s a feature you’ll want to use on a phone you’ll be using for years to come. .

The iPhone SE offers up to 3.2 times faster cellular speeds than the iPhone 6s and up to 38 percent faster Wi-Fi speeds, but actual speeds vary as these statistics are based on theoretical maxima.

It also includes dual SIM support, so you can use a secondary SIM card to travel without having to replace your SIM card, or set up two phone numbers on the same phone – one for work and one for personal use.

ESIM support, which also applies only to newer iPhones, makes it easy to switch between different carriers.

List of technical specifications

A comparison of our technical specifications covers some of the key features of the iPhone SE compared to similar features on the iPhone 6, 6s or 7, providing a clear picture of what has improved. Some specifications, such as battery life, can’t be compared because older iPhones have broken down batteries and battery life has changed over the years due to software updates.

iPhone SE

4.7 inch LCD display

1334×750 resolution and 326 PPI

Single 12 megapixel rear camera

Single 7 megapixel front camera

Portrait Mode / Lighting, Intelligent HDR

A13 Bionic chip with neural motor

Touch the ID

Haptic Touch

lightning Connector

No headphone jack

IP67 rated water resistance

Fast charge: 50% charge in 30 minutes

Qi-based wireless charging

64/128 / 256

Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and eSIM)

Gigabit class LTE

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

3 GB RAM

iPhone 6 / 6s / 7

4.7 inch LCD display

1334×750 resolution and 326 PPI

Single 8/12/12 megapixel rear camera

1.2 / 5/7 megapixel front camera

There is no portrait mode

A8 / A9 / A10 chip

Touch the ID

3D touch (6s and above)

lightning Connector

Headphone jack (6 and 6s)

No water resistance (6 and 6 s)

No fast charging

No wireless charging

16/64/128 GB (only 256 GB iPhone 7)

Single SIM

LTE Advanced

802.11ac Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 4.0-4.2

1/2/2 GB RAM

Other aspects

exchange

If you have an iPhone 6s, 7, or 8 (or a Plus version of them), you can buy it from Apple if you buy a new SE to get a discount.

Apple is offering up to $ 80 for a iPhone 6s in good condition, reducing the price of the iPhone SE from $ 400 to $ 320. Apple is offering up to $ 100 for iPhone 6s Plus, $ 120 for iPhone 7, $ 150 for iPhone 7 Plus, $ 170 for iPhone 8 and $ 250 for iPhone 8s Plus respectively.

Apple also ships old smartphones such as LG, HTC, Samsung, Google and other companies, so Android users switching to the iPhone can get a discount.

Ongoing iOS support

Apple is offering software updates for iPhones much later after release, and even iPhones manufactured and sold in 2015 will continue to receive the latest software. However, after about four years, Apple won’t be releasing any new updates, so the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s are likely to approach support end dates and probably won’t be able to upgrade to iOS 14 this fall.

The iPhone 6 is already stuck on iOS 12 and is not available on iOS 13, so acquiring modern software and the latest software capabilities is another reason to upgrade from the aging iPhone 6, 6s, SE or 7.

The 2020 iPhone SE A13 chip is the same as the iPhone 11 chips, which means Apple will support it in the coming years. You get a good four years of update, which is great news for those who want to keep iPhones for a long time.

Bottom line

The 2020 iPhone SE is without a doubt the most valuable smartphone Apple has ever released. It keeps pace with modern flagship devices in terms of processing speed, and while the design date is a date, it will continue to appeal to those who love smaller iPhones and prefer Touch ID rather than Face ID.

IPhone users who have kept their iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 8, or even a previous phone for size selection or cost savings should review iPhone SE thoroughly because it offers solid hardware at an affordable price and is a major upgrade for older iPhones. in comparison.

The iPhone SE is an ideal tool for those who earn a lot, and also for those who like to preserve iPhones every year, because software updates in the coming years will prove to be the latest A-series chip and perks like WiFi 6 due to future proof.

Guide to feedback

Do you have a question about upgrading to an older iPhone for iPhone SE that is not covered in this guide, or we see an error or something we missed? Send an email here.

