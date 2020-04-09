IPhone and Mac updates: Apple fixes FaceTime problem that stops devices with newer versions of iOS and MacOS that are older

Apple has updated many of its products to fix major bugs on FaceTime.

The iPhone, Macintosh, iPad, and Apple Watch have all received new software that allows video and audio calls to work properly.

This update fixes a problem that prevents newer devices from contacting those with older software, and iPhones and Macs from not being able to communicate with each other.

These problems have arisen so that many people around the world rely on FaceTime to connect with their loved ones and colleagues by locking the virus’s core.

All new software updates are now available. They can be installed in the usual way, via the settings app on the iPhone and iPad, the App Store on the Mac, or on the dedicated Watch app.

The problem was that the people in the latest software were unable to communicate with people who were using older versions of the software, such as iOS 9 or earlier. Both voice and video calls were affected.

Updates have no new features or changes in beauty. Any major updates are likely to be saved until completely new versions of the software are expected to be announced at Apple’s Developers Conference this summer.

This conference will be held completely online for the first time this year. Apple has not yet provided full details on how to introduce the software without presenting the main terms to the audience.

The new version of the software will usually be unveiled at the event in June and will be available to developers and other experimenters shortly thereafter. It will then be available to the public in September, coinciding with the arrival of the new iPhones.

