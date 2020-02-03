IPhone production outbreak when China expands Foxconn | money

CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 at an Apple event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California on September 10, 2019. – Reuters pic

TAIPEI, February 3 – Foxconn could have a “big” impact on production and delivery to customers, including disruptions to Apple, if a production stop in China continues into the second week due to the Corona virus outbreak.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, which manufactures smartphones for Apple and other brands, has shut down “almost all” production in China after companies were asked to stop producing to customers, including Apple, by at least February 10.

Taipei-based Foxconn, the world’s largest manufacturer of contract electronics, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Apple declined to comment.

The source told Reuters today that Foxconn has had “a relatively minor impact” on the outbreak so far, as factories in countries like Vietnam, India and Mexico have been used to fill the gap in delay when factories work overtime after the ban.

In Suzhou, one of the largest production centers in east China, the companies were informed that they should remain closed at least until February 8 and in Shanghai until February 9. This also applies to factories in the southern Dongguan production center in the export-oriented province of Guangdong, which is not supposed to open before February 10.

The outbreak of the corona virus, which the World Health Organization has classified as a global health emergency, threatens to disrupt production in China.

According to the source, a shutdown after February 10 could disrupt Foxconn’s deliveries, raising concerns about manufacturing centers in southern Guangdong province and Zhengzhou city in Henan province, which are home to key iPhone factories.

“What we are concerned about is delays for another week or even another month. The effects would be huge, ”said the source. “It will definitely have an impact on the Apple production line.”

“The difficult question is whether we can resume production (on February 10th) … it’s up to the instructions of the central and provincial governments.”

health check

Foxconn has asked employees and customers in China’s Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, not to return to factories, and has asked employees to report their health to managers on a daily basis, an internal memo from Reuters shows.

The company also said that those who follow the rules will be paid as usual and those who fail to do so will be “severely” punished, although this has not been worked out.

A hotline was set up to encourage employees to report those who violated the rules with a cash reward of 200 yuan ($ 29).

Morningstar analyst Don Yew sees “limited” impacts on Foxconn’s supply chain, as the four Hubei subsidiaries accounted for only 1.8 percent of the company’s total revenue in 2018 and vendors like Apple maintain a diversified supply chain.

However, spreading the corona virus to key smartphone manufacturing hubs like Guangdong could cause it to revise financial estimates for companies like Foxconn, Yew said. – Reuters