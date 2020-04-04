iPhone SE 2020: Everything we know

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is working on a new low-cost iPhone that will be released in the first half of 2020, perhaps in March 2020, with Apple aiming to make advanced technology available to customers. at a lower price.

Rumor has it that this device will be “iPhone SE 2” as it is expected to have a $ 399 price point, or “iPhone 9” that Apple skipped with the release of the iPhone X, but apparently Apple will simply call it the device. Confirmation of the position of “iPhone SE” as a follow-up to the original 2016 SE SE.

If your iPhone is called the iPhone SE, you can think of the iPhone SE’s 5-style design with its small 4-inch display, but the new iPhone is expected to look more like an iPhone 8 than anything else. In fact, based on rumors you’ve heard, this new device will be an updated iPhone 8 that uses the same components as the iPhone 8, and executives have already begun to set up cases.

The cheap iPhone has a 4.7-inch LCD display (probably supplied by LG), but is expanded with the same A13 chips that are in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, which means it’s super-fast. It will include 3GB of RAM and will continue to offer Touch ID instead of Face ID, next to the Touch ID Home button on the bottom of the device.

There will be a rear camera with a lens to keep costs low (probably the same camera as in the iPhone 8) and it is expected to have gray, silver and red color options. As Apple’s flagship in the iPhone lineup, it won’t display the 3D Touch feature, but rather will use the Haptic Touch app. Storage options are likely to include 64, 128, and 256 GB.

Many people like the form factor of the iPhone SE, as it was Apple’s smallest iPhone available until it was discontinued, but it sounds like 4.7 inches as small as Apple plans for the future.

The upcoming cheap iPhone is expected to be a popular upgrade option for iPhone users who are currently on iPhone 6 or 6 and are looking for an affordable upgrade that offers the same feature set. It is also likely to be popular in countries where lower-priced handsets sell well, and Kuo says Apple will sell 20 to 30 million units in 2020. Several rumors have indicated that the upcoming iPhone will show a $ 399 price tag, making it the cheapest iPhone Apple has released since 2016.

Kuo has provided us with most information about the new device, but other sources, including Nikkei, the Taiwan Economic Daily News and Bloomberg, have also confirmed that Apple is working on a new low-cost 4.7-inch iPhone that will launch in the spring. 2020.

According to current rumors, the launch of the iPhone SE will be released soon, Apple plans to debut soon.

New cases designed for the cheap iPhone have begun at Best Buy with a stock on April 5, which is in line with rumors that the new device will be available soon.

renderings

OnLeaks, a well-known leaker who has shared iPhones accurately in the past, recently shared a display of “iPhone SE 2.” The device is similar to the iPhone 8, although OnLeaks says it will be 0.5mm thicker, 7.8mm thick. The height and width (138.55 mm x 67.4 mm) are expected to be the same as the iPhone 8.

The glass backing and polished metal frame are not reinforced properties and are based on assumption rather than exact rumors. It is not known if iPhone SE 2 has a glass panel for wireless charging.

Two models?

DigiTimes, a rumor that cites sources in the supply chain in Taiwan, said Apple may release two versions of the iPhone SE 2 in 2020, although it is unclear whether this information is correct, as DigiTimes is often found or missing. with rumors to share.

The leaked version of iOS 14 that the 9to5Mac received is also said to suggest that Apple may be working on two low-cost iPhone models, one of which is 4.7 inches and the other 5.5 inches, and finally the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus instead.

The 9to5Mac says they both have the same set of features and an iPhone 8-style design with a Touch ID Home button, a single-lens rear camera and an A13 chip.

iPhone SE 2 Plus?

Although “iPhone SE 2” hasn’t been released yet, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already shared his predictions about his successor, which will arrive in 2021. there is no Face ID and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the power button. This device is expected to have a 5.5- or 6.1-inch LCD display and is housed as a cheaper iPhone.