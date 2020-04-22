IPhone SE Review: A cost-effective and powerful phone is a great series

The new iPhone SE has crashed and has the best phones Apple has yet to make. Priced at 9 419, it’s roughly the same as the first iPhone. It was the original iPhone SE, launched in March 2016 for 9 359.

This is the first time Apple has recycled a phone. The original SE (these two letters don’t stand for anything) matched the iPhone 5s chassis with a much newer and more powerful processor – the iPhone 6s chip. Since the processor is the most important component of a phone, the latest update is remarkable.

The new iPhone SE follows the same trend. Launched in 2017, the iPhone 8 is the body used here, but the latest A13 Bionic processor from last fall’s iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro are waiting inside. The A13 Bionic is the fastest processor in smartphones.

Not only does this mean that the iPhone SE runs very fast, with the latest compatible and advanced games, it also allows the camera to be very efficient compared to the iPhone 8, even if it’s basically This hardware is unchanged. .

Apple says it’s the most advanced single-camera system ever built – more powerful than the iPhone XR system (released in 2018) and is currently priced at 9 629. If taking a good photo is important to you, SE SE is definitely the one you want to go for and save 210 210.

However, the reasons for choosing the XR include an OLED display that is larger than the SE and covers almost the entire front of the phone, as well as face recognition features.

If you’ve seen the iPhone 8, you know what that phone looks like. It’s almost the same, apart from small design advances such as moving the Apple logo from back to center. This also means that, behind the glass, similar to the iPhone 6, the iPhone 6s (other than this phone is not a headphone jack) and the iPhone 7. This is what Apple calls it as a popular design.

There’s a 4.7-inch LCD display with angled right angles, not curved corners to match the hole seen on the iPhone X from then on. There are significant non-screen areas at the top and bottom of the phone, with the front camera on the top and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the Home button at the bottom. This is unlike many flagship phones where the screen slides towards the edges.

The display looks good and you quickly forget about empty areas. But it’s certainly a change, although as someone who typically uses a phone with a larger screen, the biggest change in the use of the iPhone SE was that the smaller it was, especially the keyboard. I’m used to a bigger screen, and my fingers aren’t stained enough to be able to type on a small, precise image, although it’s still usable. For comparison, I tried typing on the original iPhone SE, which, with its 4-inch screen, was already very small. And let’s face it, the first five iPhones had smaller screens. How to change the time

Performance

Apple typically puts powerful processors in its phones, but with the next hardware and advanced applications, they demand more, they need faster chips. The fact that the iPhone SE processor is much more powerful than previous iPhones – and the processors on every other phone really make the SE attractive. Not only does everything happen quickly, from opening apps to smooth movie playback, it enables this hardware to do much more.

The camera is a case in point. This is actually the same camera, in terms of sensor and component, that the iPhone 8 had in 2017. Apple doesn’t need to upgrade its camera hardware to improve its photography capabilities. That’s why so many smart photos are now available for software.

Battery life is good, though the big leap that Apple has made with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro doesn’t match here. But it’s easy enough to get a whole day without anxiety. Unlike the original iPhone SE, the rear window means it can be charged wirelessly.

Camera

The iPhone 8’s camera doesn’t seem to be weak – it has great features, but the addition of the A13 Bionic chip is revolutionary. Now, more is possible.

Portrait mode, while your subject is blurred when focusing too much, is not on the iPhone 8. It usually takes two cameras to figure out what the subject is and what the background is. For example, from the iPhone XR onwards and on some Google smartphones, this effect is achieved in the software.

Here, like the iPhone XR, portrait mode only works for people, so beautiful photos of pets do not have this background of moving from the butcher. The A13 Bionic means it can do a great job with people, and even allows you to adjust the background blur level afterwards, thus showing you the aperture equivalent. .

You can also add special effects such as stage light that turns the background into a dark spot.

It also does something called semantic presentation. No, not me, but it’s really about how the device learns on the chip that can slice the image into pieces, and once you understand what’s in the frame, you can process different stages of the hair from the skin, the eyes, and so on. .

For example, instead of the excellent glass and studio lighting, you rely on computer algorithms and chips, there is a risk. If programmers make even the slightest mistake, the results can be sad.

Fortunately, Apple engineers who make that decision have the best results. Most importantly, they taste great.

This is the only iPhone to combine a single camera sensor and a B13ic A13 chip, so it may not be surprising that the photos taken are so impressive.

Left created with Sketch.

It was created right with Sketch.

Other features include QuickTake Video, which captures shutter video recording, portrait mode on the front-facing camera, which has never been done before on the iPhone, and stereo audio recording on video.

But, like other iPhones, it’s the simplicity of this camera that can turn it into a decision-maker for all of your decisions, usually using it.

Sentence

I’ve compared this new phone to Apple’s iPhone 8: it’s no longer available because I’m honestly wondering why you want it. It cost. 50 more and had a much older processor.

But, really, I had to compare it to the first iPhone SE. In addition, it was the first iPhone to be very affordable as well as powerful thanks to its current processor.

But while the first iPhone SE was a good size at the time, it still looks small. The new phone is quite compact compared to most phones on the market and is quite good in terms of quality.

The new iPhone SE is a world away from first, with 64GB of memory (the original version was 16GB), a larger display, advanced design and – above all – the fastest phone processor on the planet. Its leading price of 9 419 is surprisingly competitive and makes it a blockchain seller. Remember, this phone is 30 730 cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It has extra features and a very good screen, but both phones have the same storage capacity and processor.

If you want the latest features like Face ID, triple cameras and full-screen front to your smartphone, Apple can do the same with its iPhone 11 series. But for many, it will be too much.

If you want something compact, very affordable, but still as fast as you can afford to buy a phone, it’s hard to resist the iPhone SE.

