[IPL 2020 will start with Mumbai vs Chennai on Sunday, March 29 | Cricket News]

Sky has acquired the rights of the Indian Premier League for the next three years.

The IPL 2020 will begin on March 29 with the defending champions of the Mumbai Indians who will receive Chennai Super Kings in a repeat of last year’s final.

The 60 IPL matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as part of a new three-year contract.

Mumbai beat Chennai for a race in the 2019 final to claim the title for the fourth time, but the Super Kings can seek revenge when they visit the Indians at Wankhede Stadium to open the season.

Delhi Capitals receives Kings XI Punjab on March 30, and Royal Challengers Bangalore entertained the Knights of Kolkata Knight on March 31.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first departure is at home with Mumbai on April 1, with Rajasthan Royals, which have stars from England Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler Y Tom Curran in his books, starting in Chennai on April 2.

Unlike previous years, there will be no double headings on Saturdays with double headings now limited to Sundays.

The calendar for the elimination phase will be announced in due course, but the final will be played on Sunday, May 24.

There are 12 English players ready to play in the IPL 2020, that number below the initial 13 with a ruling elbow injury sailor Jofra Archer outside the Rajasthan campaign.

Sam Curran will play for Chennai while Chris wakes up Y Jason Roy are signed to Delhi, Chris Jordan has been acquired by Kings XI and the day captain Eoin Morgan They will join Harry gurney Y Tom banton in Kolkata

Plus, Moeen Ali Y Jonny Bairstow they have been retained by RCB and Sunrisers respectively.

Jos Buttler in action for Rajasthan Royals (Credit: AFP)

IPL 2020 PROGRAM

Sunday March 29 – Mumbai vs Chennai

Monday March 30 – Delhi vs Reyes XI

Tuesday, March 31 – RCB vs Kolkata

Wednesday, April 1 – Sunrises vs Mumbai

Thursday, April 2 – Chennai vs Rajasthan

Friday, April 3 – Calcutta vs Delhi

Saturday, April 4 – Kings XI vs. Sunrises

Sunday April 5 – Mumbai vs RCB | Rajasthan vs Delhi

Monday, April 6 – Calcutta vs Chennai

Tuesday, April 7 – RCB vs Sunrisers

Wednesday, April 8 – Reyes XI vs Mumbai

Thursday, April 9 – Rajasthan vs Kolkata

Friday, April 10 – Delhi vs RCB

Saturday, April 11 – Chennai vs Reyes XI

Sunday April 12 – Sunrises vs Rajasthan | Kolkata vs Mumbai

Monday, April 13 – Delhi vs Chennai

Tuesday April 14 – Reyes XI vs RCB

Wednesday, April 15 – Mumbai vs Rajasthan

Thursday, April 16 – Sunrises vs Calcutta

Friday April 17 – Reyes XI vs Chennai

Saturday, April 18 – RCB vs Rajasthan

Sunday April 19 – Delhi vs Calcutta | Chennai vs Sunrisers

Monday, April 20 – Mumbai vs Reyes XI

Tuesday, April 21 – Rajasthan vs Sunrisers

Wednesday, April 22 – RCB vs Delhi

Thursday, April 23 – Calcutta vs Kings XI

Friday, April 24 – Chennai vs Mumbai

Saturday, April 25 – Rajasthan vs RCB

Sunday April 26 – Reyes XI vs Calcutta | Sunrises vs Delhi

Monday, April 27 – Chennai vs RCB

Tuesday, April 28 – Mumbai vs Calcutta

Wednesday, April 29 – Rajasthan vs Kings XI

Thursday, April 30 – Sunrises vs Chennai

Friday, May 1 – Mumbai vs Delhi

Saturday, May 2 – Calcutta vs Rajasthan

Sunday May 3 – RCB vs Reyes XI | Delhi vs Sunrisers

Monday, May 4 – Rajasthan vs Chennai

Tuesday, May 5 – Sunrises vs RCB

Wednesday, May 6 – Delhi vs Mumbai

Thursday, May 7 – Chennai vs Calcutta

Friday, May 8 – Kings XI vs Rajasthan

Saturday, May 9 – Mumbai vs Sunrisers

Sunday, May 10 – Chennai vs Delhi | Kolkata vs RCB

Monday, May 11 – Rajasthan vs Mumbai

Tuesday, May 12 – Sunrises vs Kings XI

Wednesday, May 13 – Delhi vs Rajasthan

Thursday, May 14 – RCB vs Chennai

Friday, May 15 – Kolkata vs Sunrisers

Saturday, May 16 – Kings XI vs Delhi

Sunday May 17 – RCB vs Mumbai

Watch the 2020 Indian Premier League live on Sky Sports since Sunday, March 29.