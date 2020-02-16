[IPL 2020 will start with Mumbai vs Chennai on Sunday, March 29 | Cricket News]

The IPL 2020 will begin on March 29 with the defending champions of the Mumbai Indians who will receive Chennai Super Kings in a repeat of last year’s final.
The 60 IPL matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as part of a new three-year contract.
Mumbai beat Chennai for a race in the 2019 final to claim the title for the fourth time, but the Super Kings can seek revenge when they visit the Indians at Wankhede Stadium to open the season.
Delhi Capitals receives Kings XI Punjab on March 30, and Royal Challengers Bangalore entertained the Knights of Kolkata Knight on March 31.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first departure is at home with Mumbai on April 1, with Rajasthan Royals, which have stars from England Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler Y Tom Curran in his books, starting in Chennai on April 2.
Unlike previous years, there will be no double headings on Saturdays with double headings now limited to Sundays.
The calendar for the elimination phase will be announced in due course, but the final will be played on Sunday, May 24.
There are 12 English players ready to play in the IPL 2020, that number below the initial 13 with a ruling elbow injury sailor Jofra Archer outside the Rajasthan campaign.
Sam Curran will play for Chennai while Chris wakes up Y Jason Roy are signed to Delhi, Chris Jordan has been acquired by Kings XI and the day captain Eoin Morgan They will join Harry gurney Y Tom banton in Kolkata
Plus, Moeen Ali Y Jonny Bairstow they have been retained by RCB and Sunrisers respectively.
IPL 2020 PROGRAM
Sunday March 29 – Mumbai vs Chennai
Monday March 30 – Delhi vs Reyes XI
Tuesday, March 31 – RCB vs Kolkata
Wednesday, April 1 – Sunrises vs Mumbai
Thursday, April 2 – Chennai vs Rajasthan
Friday, April 3 – Calcutta vs Delhi
Saturday, April 4 – Kings XI vs. Sunrises
Sunday April 5 – Mumbai vs RCB | Rajasthan vs Delhi
Monday, April 6 – Calcutta vs Chennai
Tuesday, April 7 – RCB vs Sunrisers
Wednesday, April 8 – Reyes XI vs Mumbai
Thursday, April 9 – Rajasthan vs Kolkata
Friday, April 10 – Delhi vs RCB
Saturday, April 11 – Chennai vs Reyes XI
Sunday April 12 – Sunrises vs Rajasthan | Kolkata vs Mumbai
Monday, April 13 – Delhi vs Chennai
Tuesday April 14 – Reyes XI vs RCB
Wednesday, April 15 – Mumbai vs Rajasthan
Thursday, April 16 – Sunrises vs Calcutta
Friday April 17 – Reyes XI vs Chennai
Saturday, April 18 – RCB vs Rajasthan
Sunday April 19 – Delhi vs Calcutta | Chennai vs Sunrisers
Monday, April 20 – Mumbai vs Reyes XI
Tuesday, April 21 – Rajasthan vs Sunrisers
Wednesday, April 22 – RCB vs Delhi
Thursday, April 23 – Calcutta vs Kings XI
Friday, April 24 – Chennai vs Mumbai
Saturday, April 25 – Rajasthan vs RCB
Sunday April 26 – Reyes XI vs Calcutta | Sunrises vs Delhi
Monday, April 27 – Chennai vs RCB
Tuesday, April 28 – Mumbai vs Calcutta
Wednesday, April 29 – Rajasthan vs Kings XI
Thursday, April 30 – Sunrises vs Chennai
Friday, May 1 – Mumbai vs Delhi
Saturday, May 2 – Calcutta vs Rajasthan
Sunday May 3 – RCB vs Reyes XI | Delhi vs Sunrisers
Monday, May 4 – Rajasthan vs Chennai
Tuesday, May 5 – Sunrises vs RCB
Wednesday, May 6 – Delhi vs Mumbai
Thursday, May 7 – Chennai vs Calcutta
Friday, May 8 – Kings XI vs Rajasthan
Saturday, May 9 – Mumbai vs Sunrisers
Sunday, May 10 – Chennai vs Delhi | Kolkata vs RCB
Monday, May 11 – Rajasthan vs Mumbai
Tuesday, May 12 – Sunrises vs Kings XI
Wednesday, May 13 – Delhi vs Rajasthan
Thursday, May 14 – RCB vs Chennai
Friday, May 15 – Kolkata vs Sunrisers
Saturday, May 16 – Kings XI vs Delhi
Sunday May 17 – RCB vs Mumbai
Watch the 2020 Indian Premier League live on Sky Sports since Sunday, March 29.