Ipoh wife works hard on selling snacks, manages to buy house for family life

Kueh seller J. Angeline Phillip (right) received a moment from the Perak Women for Women Society president, Sumathi Sivamany, after a recent networking session organized by the company. – Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, February 3 – J. Angeline Phillip has never given up in life.

She has recovered after being laid off as a worker by the UEM Berhad in 1981 and sells snacks such as curry puff and fried bananas to make ends meet.

And although she didn’t earn much at first, Angeline stayed with it and even managed to buy a house for her family.

“When I started, I sold my kitchen for 10 Sen each. Some days I only took home 18 RM profit, ”said the 60-year-old.

“When I saw how poor my profits were, my husband advised me to end my business and keep him going instead, but I persisted in being financially independent.”

Angeline, who also has a 19-year-old daughter, was recently invited by the Perak Women for Women Society (PWW) to share her success story with other women during a networking session.

Angeline, who is still doing her job, added that if she could do it, anyone else could.

“Those who are unemployed today and claim that there are no jobs should rather wait for a job,” said Angeline, who thanked her late mother for making it possible for her.

“My mother shared her secrets for making delicious kues.”

The parking attendant Rohana Hamzah chooses her current job after she stopped working in a factory six years ago. – Picture by Farhan Najib

Parking attendant Rohana Hamzah chose her current calling after stopping working in a factory six years ago.

The 52-year-old said it was a complete change from her previous job as a production worker.

“From the machine, I now have to deal with customers who can be picky at times. Some just drive off without paying, ”she said.

Parking attendant Norazzah Jaafar Halmi says it is the norm to be cursed by customers. – Picture by Farhan Najib

Her colleague Norazzah Jaafar Halmi said it was the norm to be insulted by customers.

“My husband advised me to look for other jobs because of such situations, but I think we have to pay bills, soldier,” said the 30-year-old, whose husband is a member of the Federal Reserve Unit.

Norazzah faces different types of customers, but remains optimistic about their job.

“I learned by profession how to deal with people. Sometimes you need certain methods to deal with certain people, ”said the lively woman.

PWW President Sumathi Sivamany said it was the first time that society had the event.

“We hope that during the event, participants can be our spokesman and reach more women who need help,” she said.

She added that the session should also highlight the PWW store on Market Street, which sells items from disadvantaged women.