iQiyi has a new short-seller: what do the stock charts say?

iQiyi (IQ) shares fell 6% in Wednesday's trading with the move coming after news of a new short position from Muddy Waters.

Shares initially sank on the news, dropping 17.2% from the session highs at some point, but ended Tuesday’s session by 3.2%. If all of this sounds familiar, it’s because it is.

In late January, Muddy Waters published a short report on Luckin Coffee (LK) and shares have been temporarily hammered accordingly. However, the stock has gone back since many investors have rejected the claims and defended the company.

Here, the Luckin shares have fallen by more than 80% in the last two days, as news of fraudulent information has emerged and the company’s accounting is a mess.

Unfortunately in this case, I am better at following price actions than doing forensic accounting. However, the overlaps here – a short report by Muddy Waters on a Chinese equity – must have some uneasy investors. I know I would have thought twice about staying with iQiyi, whether the claims turned out to be true or not.

Muddy Waters has taken a stance on iQiyi, but what do the stock charts say?

Negotiate iQiyi shares

Daily iQiyi stock chart.

When looking at the last 16 months of trading, some very obvious points are displayed on the daily chart for iQiyi shares.

First, the stock shows a lot of respect for the 200-day moving average. At times, this metric was a very stingy resistance and at other times noteworthy (depicted on the paper with blue circles). In addition, it is clear that the resistance of the range is between $ 27.50 and $ 28.

Finally, iQiyi tends to remain in trend for a considerable time, but once this trend stops, operators must be flexible and move out of their respective positions. I am talking about the breakout of resistance to the bearish trend in early November and the breakdown below support for the bullish trend in early March. Both points marked a huge turning point in price action.

Lately, however, the action has not gone well. Initially, iQiyi stocks held out despite the coronavirus spreading to China. Probably many considered it "Netflix (NFLX) on China" and, as many readers know, Netflix was the best performing FAANG stock this year. So why should iQiyi not?

Despite this initial strength, stocks plummeted through the 200-day moving average in March, failed to catch that rebound mark and are now holding on to the $ 16 area. For obvious reasons, the bulls don’t want to see the IQ lose this level.

For many, the risk of being long is too high and this is entirely acceptable, particularly in this type of market environment. A close below $ 16 puts the recent low near $ 14.50 into play. Below this and iQiyi could not drift into no man’s land.

On the positive side, the first target is the 20-day moving average down currently near $ 18.36, followed by the 200-day moving average.

