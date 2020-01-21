Ira Kaplan from Yo La Tengo is a secret style god

Ira Kaplan by Yo La Tengo: striped shirt god

I’m obsessed with this Instagram account called “@scenebetween”. Image for image of style inspiration from unknown garage rock bands of the 1960s, Shoegaze bands, 80s indie pop bands, hardcore bands … and Jesus and Mary Chain – many of Jesus and Mary Chain. It is basically a guided tour that shows how the right underground music has achieved style over the past 50 years.

A band that I have never seen is Yo La Tengo. The New Jersey Trio has been flying straight against the radar for over thirty years and has released some of the best American music in that period. It takes a bit of adjustment to understand her genius, but once you understand it, it all makes sense: they were consistently great, even though they sounded so humble.

As one user on Twitter noted, we have all overlooked the band’s contribution to indie style, especially the almost uniform taste of guitarist, pianist and lead singer Ira Kaplan in a particular t-shirt style.

Instead of a typical guitar or pedal, Ira Kaplan should make a series of lightly baggy striped t-shirts that are exclusively available from Kohl’s.

We went through the archives and, yes, at least for the past 15 years, Kaplan’s main look has been the slightly bulky striped t-shirt that was usually paired with jeans and canvas sneakers. Every now and then he throws up a shirt with buttons, but for the most part he looks at it and stays with it. It’s very much the adult indie look of the 90s, but it works really well. Ira Kaplan has turned into a random style god.

Another great striped shirt, Ira! (Photo by Suzi Pratt / WireImage)

The striped shirt isn’t always the easiest to take off unless you want to look like someone wiping the deck of a pirate ship. You think you may look like a French New Wave movie, but in reality you look like Popeye’s Bluto. Kaplan’s decision to do a little baggy helps remedy the situation.

Ira with the fit. (Juan Naharro Gimenez / Redferns)

As a culture, we become more baggy: Yesterday’s tight jeans go back to the spaciousness of the classic Levis 501s, the sneakers are chunkier and we move further away from the restrictive “hipster” look of the Aughts. Embrace this silhouette, baby! Ira, who is a pretty slim guy, shows that it looks cool when you get a little tall. A pair of jeans and maybe a pair of canvas vans and voila – you have an outfit that you can wear on the stage of your drone rock band or at least at Whole Foods to buy ingredients for a killer salad. Do you want to get one (or a few)? We’ll give you cover.

