Iran accuses AFC of prejudice against targeting ban

Tehran – Iran on Sunday accused Asian football’s governing body of partiality over a planned ban on playing club games following a flood of security incidents, including a plane crash.

“It looks like your competition committee’s decision was influenced by foreign media hostile to Iran,” Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar told the head of the Asian Football Association, the ministry said.

“Iran is a safe and powerful country … we have no aviation security problems,” he was quoted in the conference call with AFC chief Salman Bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa.

The minister also said that he “personally would guarantee the safety of the football teams”.

Tensions between the West and Iran have increased after Commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Iran retaliated five days later by firing a rocket wave at US troops stationed in neighboring Iraq.

It was on high alert hours later when its forces mistakenly shot down a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 shortly after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

The four football teams that represent Iran in the Asian Champions League – Esteghlal, Persepolis, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro – have all threatened to withdraw if the ban is confirmed.

A non-Iranian source close to the issue told the AFP that the ban was “not yet an official decision”.

“It is still a competition committee (AFC) recommendation that needs to be approved by the executive committee,” the source says.

The final decision is expected “in the coming hours”, the source added.

