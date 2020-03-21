Iran admits one coronavirus death every 10 minutes

Iranian Health Minister’s spokesman Kianush Jahanpur wrote on social media on Thursday that Iran is documenting a new death at the hands of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic every 10 minutes.

The staggering death toll questions the official numbers of the Iranian Islamic regime, which are slightly below the 1,500 deaths in the press and almost 20,000 confirmed cases. Iran’s National Resistance Council (NCRI), the nation’s largest dissident organization, has kept its own count of Chinese coronavirus deaths, citing sources within the country, and found the true number of deaths at the same time. out of 7,000 since the outbreak began, this Thursday. . While Iranian medical experts have identified the city of Qom, a popular destination for Shiite Muslim pilgrimages, as the source of the outbreak in Iran, they have not provided any information on when the first patients were identified there or how the virus went. enter the country.

Iran is a close diplomatic ally of China, the nation that allowed the outbreak to spread from central Wuhan where it began and arrested doctors who warned of the contagious nature of the disease before it. the outbreak will turn into a pandemic.

“According to our information, every 10 minutes a person dies of coronavirus and about 50 people become infected with the virus every hour in Iran,” Jahanpur, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, wrote on Twitter, according to Reuters.

Tehran’s failure to protect its citizens and treat patients with a viral infection did not preclude an attempt on Thursday to disguise the US government, offering unspecified aid to the United States to compensate for America’s alleged health care system.

“Iran is prepared to control the US coronavirus,” said Iranian Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeisi. “The U.S. healthcare system is incapable of controlling the coronavirus epidemic. It is not that we are pleased with the incompetence of the United States. As a Muslim country, it does not delight us in anyone’s ailments.”

The Iranian regime has been trying to reduce the severity of the outbreak for weeks. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the pandemic as “not such a great tragedy” and urged Iranians to jihad against the virus in early March. Khamenei’s removal response was in stark contrast to President Hassan Rouhani’s increasingly alarmed warnings.

The number of cases confirmed by Tehran also seems to not match the number of local governments. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO), which has defended various dictatorships over their unfortunate responses to the outbreak, first and foremost China, admitted that Iran’s count was far from actual number of cases in the country.

Rick Brennan, director of emergency operations at the World Health Organization’s Emergency Program, estimated on Monday that the actual number of cases of Chinese coronavirus is about five times that of official estimates.

“We have said that the weakest link in their chain is data. They quickly increase their ability to test and thus increase their numbers,” Brennan told reporters after returning from Iran.

“The death toll may be higher, but we may not have come to the conclusion of our tests … Some have died and we may not have realized they were coronavirus victims,” ​​said the Iranian cabinet spokesman. Ali Rabie, according to NCRI “There may also be errors in posting statistics … Sometimes you see that our ads have some setbacks.”

Ayatollah himself acknowledged Iran’s failure to contain the virus during the Persian New Year (Nowruz) speech on Friday. Khamenei, an octogenarian and at high risk of death from Chinese coronavirus, took the extraordinary step of issuing his observations from a safe place instead of venturing to the location of Mashhad, where he would normally make his observations.

“There are some people who think that there is a deficiency of duties in some organizations in the country, but I disagree with that,” Khamenei said, according to the transcript statements published by Iranian state-owned press release PressTV. “I am witnessing this and I see that everyone is busy working hard. Everyone is working to the best of their ability.”

“However, what I mean is, what is already done is not a tenth of what the country needs,” Khamenei added. “Of course, ‘tenth’ is not a difficult statistical data, but I estimate it is around a tenth. That means we have to do ten times as much work (including research, production-related work and several other tasks). ) because the production of production can have an effect on people’s lives. “

Khamenei acknowledged the removal of his top terrorist, Major General Qassem Soleimani from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC), after a U.S. airstrike, but did not repeat previous claims that the Chinese coronavirus could be a biological weapon deployed by America and its allies against Iran. He also applauded the “health jihadists”, meaning Iranian doctors and other medical professionals, for “acting brilliantly in recent weeks.”

While acknowledging that the Iranian government should work ten times more to protect its citizens, Khamenei predicted that the deadly pandemic “will be to the Iranian nation’s advantage.”