Iran again fails to orbit the satellite – Up News Info

TEHERAN, Iran (AP) – Iran tried but failed to launch a satellite into orbit on Sunday, the state television reported, the latest setback for work that, according to the United States, is helping Tehran in its ballistic missile program.

The launch of a Simorgh rocket in Semnan province, about 145 miles southeast of Tehran, attempted to orbit a communications satellite. It failed because of the low speed, the Iranian state television reported.

Yet a defense spokesman, Ahmad Hosseini, described the failure as a “remarkable achievement for Iran’s space program. Earlier launches of the Simorgh rocket or Phoenix also failed to orbit satellite.

Iranian officials had promoted the mission and Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, head of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, continued to do so on Sunday.

“But we are UNSTOPPABLE! We have more amazing Iranian satellites coming!” Mr. Jahromi wrote in English on Twitter in a post with a satellite emoji. He later wrote in Persian that “sometimes life does not go the way we want it”.

Jahromi’s rapid rise through Iran’s carefully managed political system is already speculating that he may be a candidate for the 2021 presidential campaign.

The launch was planned in the middle of the anniversary celebration of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979. On the occasion, Iran regularly reveals technological achievements for its forces, its space program and its nuclear efforts in February.

The satellite images from Maxar Technologies, based in Colorado, showed that the rocket launch tower had huge images of Iran’s revolutionary leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the current supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mr Jahromi said earlier that Iran spent a little less than two million euros, or about $ 2.2 million, to build the Zafar 1 communication satellite. The authorities had planned that the satellite, whose name means “Victoria, quot”, would remain in orbit for 18 months.

Sunday’s failure came after two failed launches from the Payam and Doosti satellites last year, as well as a rocket explosion from the launch platform in August. A separate fire in the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 also killed three investigators, the authorities said at the time.

The three failures in a row created suspicions of external interference in the Iranian program, something President Trump spoke of at the time by writing on Twitter that the United States was “not involved in the catastrophic accident.”

Over the past decade, Iran has launched several orbiting satellites with a short lifespan and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.

Sunday’s attempt was surrounded by intense tensions between Iran and the United States, as Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers. Since that movement, in 2018, Iran has started violating the terms of the agreement that limits its uranium enrichment.