Iran agrees that de-escalation is the “only solution” to resolving the crisis with the United States

Tehran – Iran signaled on Sunday that after 10 days of growing tensions with the United States, there would be a de-escalation in which both sides fired rockets and Tehran accidentally shot down a passenger plane.

Security in the Iranian capital was increased after a vigil became angry protests last night for those killed in the air disaster and the police temporarily arrested the British ambassador for being there.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran of injuring protesters and repeating a fatal crackdown on rallies in November triggered by a fuel price hike.

“To the Iranian heads of state – DON’T KILL YOUR PROTESTER,” Trump tweeted in his occasional capital letter style.

However, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Trump is still ready to “sit down with Iran and unconditionally discuss a new path,” although Tehran has decisively refused to hold talks with Washington unless it does so Sanctions first.

Tehran advocated relaxation after its arch-enemy Washington killed an honored Iranian general, Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, in a drone attack in Baghdad on January 3.

At a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the visiting Emir of Qatar, both sides agreed that de-escalation was the “only solution” to the regional crisis, the emirate said.

Qatar is home to the largest U.S. military base in the region, but also maintains close ties with Iran, with which it shares the largest gas field in the world.

“This visit is at a critical time in the region,” said Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of his first official visit to the Islamic Republic.

“We agreed … that the only solution to these crises is de-escalation of everyone and dialogue.”

Rouhani said: “We have chosen more consultations and cooperation for the security of the entire region.”

The Iranian president also met Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, whose country has offered to mediate between Tehran and its US ally, Riyadh.

Hossein Salami, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, said in a briefing in front of the parliament that the missiles he launched last Wednesday at Iraqi bases where US troops were based were not designed to kill American personnel.

“Our goal was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not important, ”he told Parliament.

According to the United States, no American personnel were injured in the attacks.

Across the Iraqi border, the military said rockets struck the Iraqi Al-Balad airbase on Sunday, where US forces were stationed. Two Iraqi officers and two airmen were injured.

The base had a small contingent of the U.S. Air Force and American contractors, but a large proportion of these personnel had already been evacuated due to tensions between the U.S. and Iran, AFP military sources said.

No direct responsibility was taken for Sunday’s rocket attacks. The US has previously accused such attacks on groups supported by Iran in Iraq.

The current crisis took a tragic toll when, shortly after the attack on Iraqi bases on alert, Iran accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines’ plane last Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

After days of Iran’s refusal, Rouhani admitted on Saturday that he had committed “human error” when he crashed the Boeing 737, and General Amirali Hajizadeh, Aerospace Guards’ commander, took full responsibility.

On Saturday evening, a memorial at Amir Kabir University in Tehran in honor of the dead was turned into a demonstration in which hundreds of students took part, according to AFP correspondents.

They called “death to liars” and demanded resignation and prosecution of those responsible, the Fars news agency reported. The police “dispersed” them.

At around the same time, the police temporarily arrested British Ambassador Rob Macaire, who had taken part in the vigil and triggered a new diplomatic crisis.

Macaire tweeted on Sunday: “I did not take part in any demonstrations! Went to an event that was announced as a vigil for the victims of tragedy # PS752.

“Normal to pay respect – some of the victims were British. I left after 5 minutes when some started singing. “

According to Fars, Macaire was called to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday for his “presence in illegal assemblies”.

Later on Sunday, up to 200 demonstrators gathered outside the British diplomatic mission, sang “Death to Britain” and burned a Union Jack.

Iran’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on Sunday in the region’s countries to strengthen their relations to overcome the turmoil caused by the presence of the United States and its allies.

“The current situation … requires – more than ever – strengthening relations between countries in the region and avoiding the influence of foreigners,” Khamenei was quoted on his official Twitter account as hosting Qatar Emir.

In other places in Tehran, tensions seemed to be increasing again, especially around the famous Azadi Square south of the center.

Emergency police officers armed with water cannons and batons were seen at the universities of Amir Kabir, Sharif and Tehran as well as at Enqelab Square.

About 50 Basij militia officers waving paintball guns to possibly mark protesters in front of authorities were also seen near Amir Kabir.

Diplomatically, France, Germany and the UK on Sunday urged Iran to “fully” honor its commitments under the 2015 Tehran nuclear deal with the world powers, even though Washington has withdrawn from the deal.

