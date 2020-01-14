Iran announces arrests about the downing of the plane that killed 176 – Boston Herald

By NASSER KARIMI and AYA BATRAWY

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – The Iranian judiciary said Tuesday arrests were made for the accidental shooting of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed all 176 people on board just after taking off from Tehran last week.

The announcement came in the midst of anger and protests by Iranians in recent days about the downfall of the jetliner last Wednesday and apparent attempts by senior officials in Iran to disguise the cause of the crash.

Iran, which initially rejected the allegations that a rocket had taken down the plane, only acknowledged on Saturday – three days later and in the light of the increasing evidence – that its Revolutionary Guard had accidentally shot the plane as the force for a possible army confrontation with the United States.

Judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili said: “extensive investigation has taken place and some individuals have been arrested.” His statement on the website of the judiciary did not say how many people were detained or named them.

The Iranian president also called on Tuesday to set up a special court to investigate the incident.

“The judiciary must form a special court with a high-ranking judge and dozens of experts,” said President Hassan Rouhani in a speech on television in Iran. “This is no ordinary case. The whole world will keep an eye on this court. “

Rouhani called the incident “a painful and unforgivable” error and promised that his government would continue the case “by all means.”

“The responsibility lies with more than just one person,” he said, adding that those who have been blamed “should be punished.”

“There are others too, and I want this issue to be expressed fairly,” he said, without working out.

Iran shot the plane because its troops were alert to possible US retaliation after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two military bases that housed US troops in Iraq. No one was injured in that attack, which was carried out in response to the astonishing murder of Revolutionary Guards Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American air raid in Baghdad.

While Rouhani pointed out errors and negligence, he also reiterated the government’s line that the tragedy was ultimately rooted in American aggression.

“It was the US that created an agitated environment. It was the US that created an unusual situation. It was the US that threatened and took our beloved (Soleimani), “he said.

Rouhani called the government’s acknowledgment that Iranian troops had shot the plane a “first good step”.

He added that Iranian experts who collected the flight recorder from the Ukrainian plane, the so-called black box, sent it to France for analysis.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians – including many Iranians with dual nationality – and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. There were several children among the passengers, including a baby.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the air and space department of the guard, stated at the weekend that his unit accepts full responsibility for the shooting. He said when he heard about the plane crashing down, “I wish I were dead.”

The incident has raised questions about why Iran did not close its international airport or airspace on the day it was alert to US military retaliation.

The shooting and the lack of transparency around it has again generated anger in Iran over the country’s leadership. Online videos seemed to show security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to spread protests on the street.

Also on Tuesday, the judiciary of Iran said that 30 people had been detained in the protests, and that some were released without further elaboration. An Iranian film director who had called for protests in Azadi, or Freedom, Square in Tehran, is one of the released.

The Iranian authorities briefly arrested British ambassador Rob Macaire on Saturday evening. He said he went to a candlelight vigil to show his respect for the victims of the Ukrainian plane attack and left as soon as the singing started and it turned into a protest.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Sunday the British ambassador to protest against what it said was his presence in an illegal protest. Britain, in turn, convened the ambassador of Iran on Monday “to convey our strong objections” during the weekend’s arrest.

Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.