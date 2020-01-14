Iran announces arrests for destruction of Ukrainian plane

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday that arrests had been made following the accidental death of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people on board just after takeoff from Tehran.

The announcement came shortly after the Iranian president called for the creation of a special tribunal to investigate the destruction last week of the plane by Iranian forces.

Judicial spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted by Iranian official media as saying that “extensive investigations have taken place and some people have been arrested. He has not specified or detained the number of people detained named.

Iran, which initially rejected allegations that a missile had shot down the airliner, admitted – three days after Wednesday’s fall and in the face of mounting evidence – that its Revolutionary Guards had shot down the Ukrainian plane by mistake.

“The judiciary should form a special tribunal with a high-ranking judge and dozens of experts,” said President Hassan Rouhani in a televised speech in Iran on Tuesday. “This is not an ordinary case. The whole world will be watching this court.”

Rouhani called the incident a “painful and unforgivable mistake” and promised that his administration would pursue the case “by all means”.

“The responsibility lies with more than one person,” he said, adding that those found guilty “should be punished”.

“There are others too, and I want this question to be expressed honestly,” he said, without giving further details.

Rouhani called the government’s admission that Iranian forces shot down the plane “the first good step.”

The plane, on its way to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians – including many Iranians with dual nationality – and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. There were several children among the passengers, including a baby.

Iran shot down the plane as it prepared for possible US retaliation for a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq. No one was injured in the attack, which was carried out to avenge the staggering murder of Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike in Baghdad.

The shooting and the lack of transparency around it have rekindled anger in Iran at the head of the country, protesters having taken to the streets in recent days. Online videos appear to show security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protests in the streets.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.