Iran announces arrests for plane crash that kills 176 people

Tehran – The Iranian judiciary announced that Tuesday arrests were made for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed all 176 people on board last week after taking off from Tehran.

The announcement was made against the background of anger and protests by Iranians in the past few days about the plane crashing last Wednesday and obvious attempts by Iranian officials to cover up the cause of the crash.

Iran, which initially rejected allegations of a missile crashing the plane, only admitted on Saturday – three days later and in the face of growing evidence – that its Revolutionary Guard had accidentally shot the plane down when the force was preparing for a possible military confrontation with the United States.

Justice spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said that “extensive investigations have been carried out and some people have been arrested”. His statement on the Justice website did not state how many people were arrested or how they were named.

The Iranian president also called for a special court to be set up on Tuesday to investigate the incident.

“The judiciary should form a special court with a senior judge and dozens of experts,” said President Hassan Rouhani in a speech that was televised in Iran. “This is not an ordinary case. The whole world will watch this dish. “

Rouhani called the incident “a painful and unforgivable” mistake and promised that his government would pursue the case “by all means”.

“The responsibility lies with more than one person,” he said, adding that those who are found guilty should “be punished.”

“There are others, and I want this issue to be expressed honestly,” he said without going into detail.

Iran shot the plane down when its forces became aware of possible US retaliation after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two military bases that had US troops stationed in Iraq. No one was injured in the attack, which was carried out by the Revolutionary Guard in response to the breathtaking murder of General Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad.

While pointing out mistakes and negligence, Rouhani also reiterated the government’s claim that the tragedy was ultimately due to US aggression.

“It was the United States that created an excited environment. It was the United States that created an unusual situation. It was the United States that threatened and took our beloved (Soleimani), ”he said.

Rouhani described the government’s admission that Iranian troops shot the plane as a “first good move.”

He added that Iranian experts who retrieved the Ukrainian aircraft’s black box so called sent it to France for analysis.

On the way to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the plane carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians – including many Iranians with dual citizenship – and 11 Ukrainians. There were several children among the passengers, including a toddler.

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Guard’s aerospace division, said over the weekend that his unit would be fully responsible for the launch. When he heard of the plane crash, he said, “I wish I was dead.”

The incident raised questions as to why Iran did not close its international airport or airspace on the day it was alerted to US military retaliation.

The shooting down and the lack of transparency have once again sparked anger over the country’s leadership in Iran. Online videos showed security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to dispel the protests on the streets.

On Tuesday, the Iranian judiciary announced that 30 people had been arrested in the protests and some had been released without further notice. An Iranian film director who called for protests in Azadi or Freedom Square in Tehran is among those released.