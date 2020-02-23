[iran-announces-very-low-poll-turnout,-blames-coronavirus-‘propaganda’]



FILE Photo: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he fulfills with persons, in Tehran, Iran February 18, 2020. Formal Khamenei web site/Handout via REUTERS

February 23, 2020

By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran on Sunday announced a 42% turnout in its parliamentary election, the cheapest price since the 1979 Islamic revolution, even though its top rated chief said Tehran’s enemies played up the new coronavirus threat to dissuade people today from voting.

With Iran struggling with increasing isolation and threats of conflict around its nuclear standoff with the United States, and rising discontent at house, the turnout is viewed as a referendum on the attractiveness of the Islamic republic’s rulers.

“The turnout across the place was 42.57% … In Tehran, it was all around 25%. Across Iran, about 24 million men and women voted,” Inside Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told a televised news meeting. Turnout was 62% in the 2016 parliamentary vote and 66% of voters cast ballots in 2012.

The closing results, introduced by the Interior Ministry, confirmed large gains by hardline loyalists close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all condition issues.

In Tehran, a checklist of hardliners gained 30 seats for the capital, with former commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, topping the listing.

Qalibaf’s pedigree as the Guards’ air power commander, a war veteran and a nationwide law enforcement chief has endeared him to Iran’s supreme leader, bolstering his probabilities of starting to be the up coming parliament speaker.

Khamenei, who on Friday reported that voting was “a spiritual duty”, blamed the minimal turnout on the “negative propaganda” about the new coronavirus by Iran’s enemies.

“This negative propaganda about the virus commenced a few of months back and grew larger sized in advance of the election,” explained Khamenei, according to his formal web site Khamenei.ir.

“Their media did not pass up the tiniest prospect for dissuading Iranian voters and resorting to the excuse of disorder and the virus.”

Iran, which confirmed its to start with circumstance of the new coronavirus two times just before the polls, has announced 43 conditions of the virus in four distinct cities, like Tehran. With 8 deaths, Iran has the best loss of life toll from the new coronavirus outside the house of China, the homeland of the outbreak.

The parliament has no important affect on international affairs or Iran’s nuclear policy, which are identified by Khamenei. But it might bolster hardliners in the 2021 contest for president and toughen Tehran’s overseas plan.

The United States’ 2018 withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear deal with globe powers, and its reimposition of sanctions, have strike Iran’s economic climate tricky.

The establishment’s legitimacy was badly broken immediately after nationwide protests in November, which were satisfied with a violent crackdown that deepened resentment around financial hardship and corruption.

The hardline Guardian Council, which should approve candidates, removed hundreds of moderates and foremost conservatives from the race by barring about six,850 hopefuls from in favor of hardliners from amongst 14,000 candidates.

“Our people’s participation in Friday’s election was very good,” claimed Khamenei.

(Crafting by Parisa Hafezi modifying by Philippa Fletcher, Jane Merriman, William Maclean)