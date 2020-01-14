Iran arrests several for shooting down a Ukrainian airliner

January 14 (UPI) – The Iranian authorities arrested several people in connection with the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane last week, the Justice Commission in Tehran said on Tuesday.

Justice spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said an unspecified number of people were arrested on Tuesday after an initial round of investigation, the semi-official FARS news agency reported.

The announcement came shortly after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani promised on Tuesday to hold those responsible for launching Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 accountable with a missile. He also called for the establishment of a special court.

“We will follow up to identify all aspects of the event and punish those responsible,” said Rouhani at a meeting with farmers in Tehran.

The airliner crashed on January 8 after takeoff from the airport in Tehran and killed all 176 on board. Originally, Iranian officials said that a mechanical defect was likely to have caused the crash. However, three days later, the Iranian government admitted that it was mistakenly launched by a missile.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said it accidentally shot down the plane when it was on high alert after sending rocket attacks at two U.S. military bases in Iraq. The strikes were retaliatory after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani a few days earlier.

Tehran denied on Monday that it was trying to cover up the accidental launch. The first response was based on the best information available at the time. However, the Iranians were furious with the crash when they protested the religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.