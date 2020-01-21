Iran asks the US and France for equipment to download the black boxes of the crashed world plane

Rescue teams recover debris from a field after a Ukrainian plane with 176 passengers crashed on January 8, 2020 in the Iranian capital Tehran near Imam Khomeini airport and killed everyone on board. – AFP picture

DUBAI, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Iran has requested equipment from the United States and French authorities to download information from flight recorders in a crashed Ukrainian passenger plane. However, Tehran has not yet received a positive response.

Canada, Ukraine, and other nations that had civilians on the flight that killed all 176 people on board when it was accidentally shot down on January 8, asked Iran to send the flight data and voice recorders to experts abroad for analysis to send.

Tehran has given mixed signals as to whether they would be handed over. Canada, which had 57 passengers, said France was the best place to send the black boxes because it was one of the few nations that they could read.

Iran’s reluctance to hand over the black box recorders can frustrate nations with refugee citizens, many of whom were Iranians with dual citizenship. Tehran is already facing compensation claims and a comprehensive investigation into the killings.

The Iranian civil aviation organization said in its second report of the disaster that it lacks the equipment needed to download data from the model of recorders installed on the U.S.-built Boeing 737.

The aircraft was brought down by Iranian air defense when the nation was on alert after the United States and Iran illegally went on strike.

The aviation agency said Iran had asked the U.S. Department of Transportation Safety and the French Accident Agency BEA for equipment, but Tehran had not received a positive response. – Reuters