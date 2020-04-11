TEHRAN, IRAN –

Iran began reopening government offices on Saturday following a nationwide shutdown to help control the worst-spreading epidemic in the Middle East, killing more than 4,300 people in the country.

Authorities have ordered most government offices and businesses to be vacant in the week following the Nowz holiday on April 4.

In Egypt, meanwhile, police used tear gas to destroy a group of city residents trying to stop the burial of doctors who died from COVID-19 caused by the disease. . Neighbors fear the burial could spread the disease.

Government offices outside Iran’s Tehran province reopened on Saturday with three-thirds of all domestic workers, state media reported. Women with children are given an important role in deciding who works far away. Businesses outside the capital are also allowed to reopen on Saturday, the first day of the work week.

Tehran-based businesses will be allowed to reopen next Saturday, having them registered with the authorities and following community-level guidelines laid down by the Health Ministry. Local government offices will be reopened with two-thirds of the staff coming in.

The Health Department also reported 125 deaths, bringing the total to 4,357. Iran has reported about 70,000 confirmed cases, and officials say more than 40,000 have returned.

The disease causes mild symptoms in most patients, which recovers within a few weeks. But it is very contagious and can lead to serious illness or death, especially in the elderly or those who are seriously ill.

For weeks, Iran has refused to accept the methods used by other Middle East countries, despite the increasing number of cases and deaths. The virus has also infected and killed several senior Iranian officers.

The authorities have defended their response, saying they should consider the business of counter-terrorism since the country was severely punished by the United States. President Donald Trump has imposed several severe sanctions, including oil exports, after removing the United States from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with the world.

The United States has been providing humanitarian assistance to help Iran fight the attack, but Iranian officials have denied it, requesting the removal of the sanctions.

In another development, Iran killed one of its accused in prison last month, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. It is said that Mostafa Salimi died in the attack on two police officers during the 2004 robbery.

Around 70 criminals escaped from a prison in the western part of Saqqez on March 27 following clashes with the guards. Iran has released around 90,000 prisoners, but Saqqez residents are not among them.

IRNA quoted a city prosecutor as saying police had arrested 65 of the prisoners and are still investigating nine.

In Egypt, residents of the village of Shubra el-Bahou in the Nile Delta blocked the road to the cemetery to prevent a doctor’s burial, according to Egyptian officials, who said anonymous because they are not allowed to be short-listed.

The doctor died in a separate hospital in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia and his body was transferred to his father’s city for burial. Authorities say police fired tear gas after neighbors stopped an ambulance carrying the body.

No injuries were reported.

Ahmed el-Sayed, a resident, said the police intervened after security and health officials failed to persuade locals to open the road.

Egypt has reported 135 deaths in around 1,800 cases.

Cairo writing assistant Samy Magdy.

