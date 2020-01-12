Iran braces itself for protests after the admission of a passenger plane was shot down

Loading...

Iran deployed the riot police in the capital on Sunday, awaiting more protests after his Revolutionary Guard admitted that he had accidentally shot a passenger plane in a time of rising tensions with the United States.

Riot police and civilian officers were massively seen on Vali-e Asr Square in Tehran when calls were circulated later in the day for protest. A large black banner unveiled in the square bore the names of the dead in the plane crash.

The plane crash early Wednesday killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranians-Canadians. After initially blaming a technical failure, the authorities finally admitted that they had accidentally shot it in the presence of evidence and accusations from Western leaders. Fifty-seven passengers on PS752 flight were Canadian citizens.

Iran shot the Ukrainian flight because it took revenge after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that housed American troops. The ballistic missile attack, in which no casualties were committed, was a response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the most important general of Iran, in an American air attack in Baghdad.

A woman shouts slogans while gathering with people in Tehran on Saturday to show compassion to the victims of the plane. (Nazanin Tabatabaee / West Asia News Agency via Reuters)

Iranians have expressed anger about the plane’s downfall and the misleading statements of senior officials in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Tear gas fired, ambassador briefly detained

A candlelight ceremony in Tehran at the end of Saturday turned into a protest, with hundreds of people singing against the country’s leaders – including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and the police dispersed them with tear gas.

The police briefly detained the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, who says he went with the intention of attending the vigil and did not know it would be a protest.

“Can confirm that I did not participate in demonstrations!” he tweeted. “Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of .PS752 tragedy. Normally to show respect – some victims were British. I left after 5 minutes, when some started singing.”

He said he was arrested 30 minutes after leaving the area.

Britain said his envoy was “detained for no reason or explanation” and “blatant violation of international law.”

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads. It can continue its march to paria status with all the political and economic isolation that this entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and follow a diplomatic path,” said Foreign Minister Dominic Raab matters in a statement.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it was awaiting a police report on the arrest.

Pictures of the Ukrainian crew members of Flight PS752 can be seen at a monument at Boryspil Airport in Kiev. (Corinne Seminoff / CBC News)

The semi-official Tasnim news agency named an unnamed civil servant who said the ambassador was suspected of organizing and challenging the protesters, which he said was contrary to the diplomatic protocol and justified his arrest on the grounds of national security.

It said he was taken to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which later released him.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, member of the Iranian parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, also accused the ambassador of organizing protests and called for his expulsion.

Meanwhile, the Iranian media focused on recognizing responsibility for the crash, with various newspapers calling on those responsible to apologize and resign.

The hardline newspaper Vatan-e Emrouz wore the headline of the front page: “A heaven full of sadness,” while the Hamshahri went daily with “Shame” and the IRAN newspaper daily said “Unforgivable.”

Mehdi Karroubi, an opposition activist under house arrest, lashed out Khamenei himself.

Questions about possible deception

“You, as the commander of the armed forces, are directly responsible for this,” he said in a statement. “Please tell us, were you aware of this disaster on Wednesday morning? Or did you hear about it on Friday, as the media in your area claim?”

Isfahan now sings:

“America is not our enemy, our enemy is here in Iran.”#I ran #IranPlaneCrash #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/QUpD8WwUSz

– @ HalawaMark

“If you were aware and you let military and security authorities mislead people, there is no doubt that you lack the attributes of constitutional leadership,” Karroubi added.

Criticism of the highest leader can be punished with a maximum of two years in prison.

Tensions with the United States diminished after the attack on the ballistic missiles, when President Donald Trump refused to respond and welcomed Iran’s apparent decision to resign.

Protests continue in Tehran. Protesters sing many of the same slogans #IranProtests from November 2019

They sing: “The regime told us that our enemy is the US. But actually our enemy is here” (in reference to the regime itself). pic.twitter.com/OjoMw2PMI2

– @ AlinejadMasih

Meanwhile, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, traveled to Iran for talks with senior officials. Qatar houses a large American military base and shares an offshore gas field with Iran. It has often served as a mediator between the two countries, which have no diplomatic relations.

The Prime Minister of Syria, Imad Khamis, also led a high-level delegation to Iran, including the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs. Syrian state media described it as an “important visit” in the light of recent events, without working out. Iran is an important ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the civil war of his country, and Soleimani had mobilized militias and coordinated military assistance.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also traveled to Iran with plans to visit Saudi Arabia the next day.